4 of the Top 20 Pharma Companies Adopt Veeva Align

29/11/2017 - 10:00

- Business Wire

Today at Veeva European Commercial & Medical Summit, one of the largest life sciences events for commercial and medical affairs professionals in Europe, Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) announced that four of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies have adopted Veeva Align across various regions to perform fast, accurate territory alignments. Veeva also launched new target planning capabilities in Veeva Align to simplify the creation of multichannel cycle plans and deliver them in Veeva CRM, helping sales operations more efficiently drive execution across the right mix of channels.

Companies such as Astellas use Veeva Align to significantly reduce time to create alignments. âOperating with greater agility is a key principle for Astellas,â said Ian Knowlton, senior director, head of CRM, Astellas, a leading global pharmaceutical company. âVeeva Align allows us to make major changes to sales force territories faster and more precisely. Alignments that used to take five days now take as little as a few minutes.â

Organizations typically rely on spreadsheets, multiple systems, or third-party vendors to support territory alignments, which are often a time-consuming, costly administrative burden. As a result, sales operations struggles to keep pace with customer changes and assign the right field resources to the right physicians.

Veeva Align helps companies deliver the right alignments faster. On average, Veeva Align customers decreased time to create territory alignments by 75% and saw a tenfold reduction in process steps. Integration with Veeva CRM eliminates handoffs and enables seamless field collaboration. Field reps can provide feedback right in Veeva CRM, allowing sales operations to improve accuracy and more quickly optimize territory alignments.

To help life sciences companies transform their customer engagement across multiple channels, Veeva announced new target planning capabilities in Veeva Align to simplify multichannel cycle planning. Sales operations can set activity goals using criteria such as customer segmentation and sales history, prioritize customer targets, generate multichannel cycle plans, and deliver them directly into Veeva CRM for the field to execute. This makes planning easier and more efficient as companies expand their customer engagement across various channels.

âVeeva Align gives sales operations full control of their multichannel activity planning,â said Jan van den Burg, Veeva vice president of commercial strategy in Europe. âFor the first time, companies can align and target their customers in a single application to close the gap between their sales strategy and execution and more quickly respond to the needs of the business.â

To learn more about how customers are performing faster, more accurate territory alignments with Veeva Align, join Astellas for their session today at Veeva European Commercial & Medical Summit at 2:30 p.m. and AbbVie at 4:20 p.m.

In other news today, Veeva also announced Veeva CRM Engage Webinar, the first purpose-built application to manage compliant virtual events in the life sciences industry, and Veeva Vault PromoMats Brand Portal, a new digital asset management capability that makes it simple for brand managers to create portals and organize and showcase content within Veeva Vault PromoMats. Read the Veeva CRM Engage Webinar news and the Vault PromoMats Brand Portal news to learn more.

Veeva European Commercial & Medical Summit is one of the industryâs largest European events dedicated to commercial and medical solutions for life sciences. This year more than 800 life sciences professionals and industry experts will participate in the two-day conference to learn, connect, and share valuable insight on industry trends and best practices.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is a leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva has more than 550 customers, ranging from the worldÂ´s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit www.veeva.com/eu.

