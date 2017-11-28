330 43

"Crypto Click Affiliate" ? Brand New and Upcoming ASP Specialized in Cryptocurrency!We Provide Only Exceptional ICOs That Passed Our Strict Guidelines and Help Facilitate Fundraising for Technological Developments with Potential!

28/11/2017 - 13:05

- Business Wire

Crypto Click Limited has now started general affiliate registration for our ICO/cryptocurrency ASP âCrypto Click Affiliateâ from 10th of November 2017.

âCrypto Click Affiliateâ - ICO/cryptocurrency related ASP

Official Website: https://crypto-click.com/europa-member

- Concept of Crypto Click Affiliate

Our offered products are limited to cryptocurrency related products and affiliate commission will be paid out in Bitcoin.

ICOs (Initial Coin Offering) are attracting massive attention in the cryptocurrency industry at the moment.

ICOs are a way for start-up companies to raise money by selling investors tokens in exchange for equity, similar to an IPO.

ICO are booming with massive growth in the overall cryptocurrency industry. To illustrate this, there was an ICO that raised 35mil USD within 30sec, which was a big news in the industry.

Therefore âCrypto Click Affiliateâ - the ICO and Cryptocurrency ASP - is the most attractive ASP, which provides our affiliates to earn massive commission with ICO products.

- Why ICO?

The ICO structure is very similar to an IPO.

If the tokens issued in the ICO was 1 USD as the starting price (for corporate fundraising), its price could go up to 2 USD, 3 USD and more when listed (=capital gain for investors).

This is the same effect as people investing in attractive unlisted stocks, more funds come into more attractive ICOs.

- Our mission is to serve our trusted affiliate partners with only exceptional ICOs. We believe this enables the advancement of technology, growth, and economic progress through our specialized affiliation program.

The growing popularity of ICOs in the global blockchain industry is due to it being the newest way of corporate funding.

However, there are a number of incorrect information in circulation about ICOs.

Free flow of ICO information is not consistent, therefore purchaser can receive inaccurate and twisted information causing big misunderstanding of the white paper and the project itself.

ICO hosts providing accurate and detailed information for a deeper understanding of the project is the key to a successful fundraising.

Crypto Click Affiliate is here to provide the much needed true information to our affiliates.

We will provide scheduled marketing material like ICO team interviews and IR information constantly.

Only exceptional ICOs that passed our strict guidelines are going to be our partners for their fundraising.

We have already lined up a number of credible ICO partners, mainly from Europe, through our extensive global network.

Please note that 4 of those amazing ICO partners are already in preparation and will soon be ready for their pre-sales.

And there are more and more of incredible ICO partners coming our way!

- Why Crypto Click Affiliate?

1. Life time commission

You can receive your commission permanently with Crypto Click Affiliate, unlike other affiliate systems.

In a general affiliate set up, affiliates earn their commission only from their customerâs first product purchase.

In our affiliation program, our affiliates will receive commission on their customerâs every purchase without limitation.

The more the customers purchase, the bigger the commission, permanently.

2. High average spending per customer

We have data that shows average spending of a customer is around 2,630 USD.

Please remember that ICO customers are investors and their investment amount is increasing in speed with the hype of the ICO market.

3. 100% approval rate!

In general affiliation, ASP pays out commission only after advertisers approve sales of affiliates.

ASPs are therefore unable to pay out commissions to affiliates without having these approvals.

With this non-transparent system, advertisers have the power and could falsely adjust sales of affiliates.

At Crypto Click Affiliate, we are the only ones to review, confirm and approve affiliate sales and not the advertisers.

With our innovative affiliation system, we can prevent the unfortunate losses of affiliateâs efforts.

4. Speedy 1 day commission payout

Speedy 1 day commission payout is now possible with these steps;

1. We send customerâs purchase amount to our payment solution system

2. We manage customerâs information within our system

3. We review, confirm and approve all the affiliate sales

4. We payout commission to our affiliates first

5. Finally we payout the rest to our ICO partners

Please note that on the first month of operation of our program, we will run payouts in 2 week cycles.

By January 2018, we estimated to be able to provide you payouts within 1 day!

5. Hybrid commission program with affiliate commission & bounty

Crypto Click Affiliate introduces the new âBounty Programâ apart from the affiliate commissions.

Our affiliates can earn ICO tokens as a âbountyâ reward, in exchange for media exposure on SNS, blogs and video-sharing sites.

We provide revenue share (affiliate commission) + media exposure commission (bounty) as a new hybrid style of an ASP.

Please refer to below for our base reward program (please note that commission details will be adjusted for each ICO);

1. SNS Bounty

Twitter â Earn bounty by retweeting official ICO tweets five times.

Facebook â Earn bounty by providing âlikesâ and shares of official ICO posts.

2. Blog/Article post Bounty

Earn bounty by posting an article of the ICOâs whitepaper and road map.

3. Movie upload Bounty

Earn bounty by uploading original movies about ICO products.

Our affiliates can earn commission just by media exposure without actual sales, which is great for affiliation beginners!

Use both of our attractive hybrid commission programs to maximize your earnings!

Hurry and join us on our brand new cryptocurrency affiliate program now!

âCrypto Click Affiliateâ

Website: https://crypto-click.com/europa-member

- Crypto Click (Website: https://crypto-click.hk/europa-official)

Crypto Click is the operating company of Crypto Click Affiliate, our main business focus is to offer the best ICO/cryptocurrency affiliate program and the best solutions for ICO marketing, such as our ICO information curation service, blockchain installation support, and altcoin listing support at our partnerâs exchange market.

For more information, please refer to our company website above.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128005595/en/

PUBLICIDAD