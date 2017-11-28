etouches Secures a Global Partnership with UNICEO

- Business Wire
etouches, a leading global provider of event management software solutions, today announced its global partnership with UNICEOÂ® (United Networks of International Corporate Event Organizers), a non-profit international association bringing together senior decision-makers in charge of corporate events representing major companies and associations internationally. The partnership provides UNICEOâs corporate events decision-making members with further access to etouchesâ world-class event-planning solutions and expertise.
Focused on making events and meetings better for participants, planners, and sponsors, etouches will benefit greatly from this increased exposure to UNICEOâs membership of established leaders in the event planning industry. Through the etouches partnership, UNICEO members will gain the ability to interact with an event management solution that provides support for the entire event planning and management lifecycle, from venue sourcing, to attendee engagement, to post-event analysis.
âUNICEO has a unique stature within the MICE industry, with high-profile members who aim to influence their business outcomes through strong event and meetings strategies,â said etouchesâ CEO Oni Chukwu. âOur event management solution is uniquely positioned to provide direct and actionable insights for event organizers, and we hope UNICEOâs members will learn as much from us and our solutions as we are sure to learn from them.â
UNICEOâs membership of corporate event leaders represents 31 countries around the world with a primary focus in Europe and increasing relationships in the U.S. and Asia Pacific regions. Premier members include executives and event planning decision-makers from companies such as Airbus, Siemens, Allianz, Christieâs, Coca-Cola, Exxon Mobil, Renault, LâOrÃ©al, and other global brands. The organization provides its members with an interactive platform to exchange ideas and experiences in order to improve the planning, execution, and value of corporate events.
âThis partnership with etouches opens a whole new avenue for our members to learn, teach, and grow,â said Debora Piovesan, vice president of UNICEO. âWith access to etouchesâ award-winning event management technology solutions, we will be able to better understand how events can create the opportunities necessary for all parts of business to flourish in the global economy.â
To learn more about etouchesâ event management and venue sourcing solutions, please stop by booth #O150 at ibtm world, taking place 28-30 November in Barcelona, or visit www.etouches.com.
About etouches
etouches is a global leader in cloud based analytics and data driven end-to-end event management and venue sourcing solutions. The award-winning open source platform delivers innovative technology solutions to streamline the event process, providing real-time data and analytics on event performance, customer engagement, and increasing measurable event ROI. Founded in 2008, etouches has assisted over 25,000 event professionals in planning, executing, and measuring their events. With a focus on event sourcing, registration, marketing, logistics, engagement, mobile, and data analytics, the company serves more than 1,300 customers including leading corporations, associations, agencies, and educational institutions globally. Headquartered in the United States, the company also has offices in the UK, Belgium, Australia, Singapore, India, and UAE. etouches is a portfolio company of private equity firm HGGC. Learn more at etouches.com.
About UNICEO
UNICEO (United Networks of International Corporate Event Organizers) is a non-profit association bringing together senior decision-makers for corporate events representing leading companies, associations, and institutions internationally. UNICEO Members are willing to share experiences, best practices, and information to improve their events, broaden their networks and boost their careers. Learn more at uniceo.org.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171128005375/en/
El padre de Neymar (que es también su agente) se mueve a la perfección en el océano de rumores que siempre rondean a su hijo. De una forma …
Dieciséis personas han sido detenidas hasta el momento en una operación conjunta de la Policía Nacional y los Mossos d'Esquadra que se …
La Policía ha encontrado una hielera con dos cabezas humanas en su interior y un mensaje de amenaza frente a la sede de la cadena de …
La firma automovilística alemana Audi ha anunciado que fabricará dos nuevos todocaminos totalmente eléctricos en Ingolstadt (Alemania) a …
Keylor Navas, portero del Real Madrid, volvió anoche a la meta merengue después de sufrir una lesión que lo ha tenido fuera de los …
El matrimonio puede reducir el riesgo de desarrollar demencia, concluye una síntesis de la evidencia disponible publicada en la edición …
El Centro de investigación Glenn de la NASA lleva trabajando junto con Goodyear desde mediados de la década de los 2000 en la creación de …
El baloncesto de la NBA vivió una jornada especial con el alero estrella LeBron James de protagonista especial al sufrir la primera …
El Real Madrid empieza a tener claro que se encuentra en una temporada de transición en lo que se refiere a la elaboración de su plantilla. …
La casa del fundador de la secta islamista nigeriana Boko Haram, Mohamed Yusuf, será convertida en un museo, según ha anunciado el …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Castellana 77, oficinas de lujo
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens