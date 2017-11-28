Mobile Ticket Option Now Available for New York CityPASS Program

- Business Wire
New York Cityâs original big-savings ticket booklet now offers a mobile ticket option. The New York CityPASSÂ® program, which saves travelers 40% off admission to the Big Appleâs very best attractions, including the Empire State Building, The Metropolitan Museum of Art and American Museum of Natural History, has gone mobile.
New York CityPASS mobile ticket. (Photo: Business Wire)
Offering packaged, discounted admission to the most iconic attractions in 12 North American destinations, City Pass, Inc. has always focused on making travel easier and less expensive. The companyâs decision to offer mobile ticketsâa move that dramatically enhances convenience for travelersâbegan last month with the successful launch of a similar option for the Tampa Bay CityPASS program.
âIt was exciting to watch the debut of the New York mobile ticket option unfold in real time,â said CityPASS President and CEO Megan Allen. âShortly after the option went live on our website, a pair of mobile tickets was purchased in Euros by a traveler who selected French as their language. Five minutes later, those same tickets were scanned for entry at one of our partner attractions.â
The language option is a benefit that will be applied to all future mobile ticket programs for other CityPASS partner destinations. Mobile tickets will be delivered to the purchaserâs smartphone in the language the buyer used while browsing the CityPASS website. For international visitors, it is especially helpful to have an end-to-end translated experience in the language of their choosing.
The New York CityPASS program includes prepaid admission to:
The included tickets are valid over a period of nine consecutive days, beginning with the first day of use.
The mobile ticket will work in the same manner as printed CityPASS ticket booklets, although instead of scanning a printed ticket at the attraction, the visitor will scan their phone. Mobile tickets, as well as ticket booklets, can be purchased online atÂ CityPASS.com. Current prices (valid through Feb. 28, 2018): $122 for adults; $98 for children (6-17).
For 20 years, CityPASS ticket booklets and admission cards have been premier products for travelers who want to visit a destinationâs top attractions while enjoying significant savings. CityPASS booklets/admission cards, which have a 98 percent customer recommendation rating, are available for New York City, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, Southern California, Tampa Bay and Toronto. For more information, visit CityPASS.com.
Prices and programs subject to change. CityPASSÂ® is a registered trademark of City Pass, Inc., and the exclusive property of City Pass, Inc.
