Xilam Makes Leaps and Bounds in Asia

28/11/2017 - 12:15

In advance of Asia Television Forum (ATF), Franceâs Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL) has secured a raft of sales in the region across its kidsâ catalogue.

Ahead of its premiere next year, Xilam has signed a presale for its brand new animated seriesÂ Mr Magoo. In 2018,Cartoon Network Asia will air the 78 x 7-minute series in the following territories: Southeast Asia, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, India and Indian subcontinent, and New Zealand.

Cartoon Network Asia has also taken seasons 6 and 7 of Oggy and the Cockroaches which will launch on the networkâs channels next year. Previous seasons of Oggy and the Cockroaches are currently airing on Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Netflix and Amazon in Asia â the series is distributed in more than 160 countries around the world and is watched in 600 million homes.

Meanwhile, Chinese distributor Jetsen Huashi Wangju Kids has picked up the digital rights to season one of Xilamâs Zig and Sharko. The series is due to be released next year in China across their VOD platforms. Seasons 1 and 2 of Zig and Sharko are also earning top ratings on the Disney Channel in Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea.

In India the company continues to make its markâ over the last 12 months, Xilam shows have been sold to Nickelodeon, Disney Channel, Cartoon Network, Sony as well as local Indian VOD platforms including Amazon India, Alt Digital and Hungama. Almost every Xilam property is airing in the country.

Moreover, UYoung in China is currently airing Oggy & the Cockroaches, and has also secured TV and VOD rights for the following properties which are set to air next year: light-hearted pre-school toonÂ Paprika, and kidsâ wildlife seriesÂ If I Were an Animal.

Marc du Pontavice, Founder and President at Xilam Animation, said: âAsia is an important region for us and we are thrilled to be expanding the presence of our programming there in 2018. Weâve had so much success with our shows to date and look forward to building on that next year.â

About Xilam

Xilam is one of Europeâs leading animation companies, producing and distributing original childrenâs and family entertainment content in both 2D and CGI formats across TV, film and digital media platforms. Founded in 1995 by Marc du Pontavice, the award-winning Paris-based company owns a catalogue of more than 2,000 animated episodes and 3 feature films including strong brands such as Oggy & the Cockroaches, Zig & Sharko, The Daltons, Rolling with the Ronks and its first pre-school property, Paprika.

Broadcast in over 160 countries on all the major global childrenâs TV networks, these series are also breaking records on all the major digital platforms, including YouTube with over 250 million views per month, ranking Xilam as one of the top global content providers in animation.

Xilam employs more than 400 people, including 300 artists, who are based across its four studios located in Paris, Lyon, AngoulÃªme and HÃ´-Chi-Minh Ville in Vietnam.

