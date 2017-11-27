IDEMIA Chosen as a Supplier for Cards & Associated Services by L.A. Metro

- Business Wire
IDEMIA, the global leader in trusted identities for an increasingly digital world, today announces that it has been selected by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) as the supplier of TAP cards, and associated personalization services. TAP cards are contactless smart cards designed for use on buses and trains.
Metro in Southern California is unique among the transportation agencies in the United States. Created in 1993, Metro transports about 1.3 million passengers daily and oversees bus, rail, highway and other mobility-related building projects. The TAP card allows Los Angeles County passengers to travel with regional and local transit passes on the 24 transit providers. TAP cards offer a secure way for passengers to electronically pay fares and travel by tapping the card each time a rider boards a bus or train. Benefits of TAP include faster boarding times and the ability to recover balances if a card is lost or stolen. The TAP system is one of the largest smart cards systems in North America. TAP cards vary from the regular TAP card to personalized cards for seniors, disabled, and employer programs.
IDEMIA, former Oberthur Technologies of America, has been chosen by LA Metro to deliver a complete solution including all the steps from the production of the TAP cards to the shipment to the end-user: personalization with the cardholderâs data, encoding of the card, loading of the transport ticket onto the card as well as its fulfilment. Thanks to IDEMIAâs CityGo full contactless smart cards, users will benefit from a convenient, secure and easier transportation experience.
During a 3-year contract, IDEMIA will provide up to 5.5 million TAP cards per year and will support the fulfilment for about 1 million cards per year.
âWe are delighted to provide Los Angeles County transit riders with TAP cards and personalization services. IDEMIA has already demonstrated its expertise in transportation and payment markets worldwide, and met stringent technical requirements from Los-Angeles Metro. With a long-term perspective, travellers will be able to benefit from the various innovations of the IDEMIA offers for transport such as cards and wearablesâ, said Eric Duforest, IDEMIA, Executive Vice-President of the Financial Institutions business unit.
"IDEMIA was the ideal partner to provide us a complete solution for travel cards and services. We are especially delighted to take advantage of the technological know-how of Los-Angeles based IDEMIA services center for card customization. IDEMIAâs cutting edge technology is a real opportunity for us to deploy more secure and convenient products and services for our customersâ, added David Sutton, Executive Officer, TAP and Revenue Collections for Los-Angeles Metro.
For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171127005439/en/
Javier Tebas, presidente de LaLiga de Fútbol Profesional (LFP), señaló hoy que estudia que el campeonato español celebre "uno o dos" …
El Atlético de Madrid tiene que hacer los deberes en el Wanda Metropolitano para ganar al Elche en los dieciseisavos de final de la Copa del …
El futuro de Marc Gasol está lejos de Memphis. El objetivo del pivot español es encontrar un equipo que colme sus aspiraciones y conseguir …
El Barcelona recibe al Murcia este miércoles en el Camp Nou en la vuelta de dieciseisavos de final de Copa del Rey. Con el 0-3 de la ida, …
Tras un tercio disputado de campeonato liguero, el FC Barcelona es líder en solitario de LaLiga por méritos propios. El equipo culé, …
Carlos Bacaicoa, uno de los abogados de la joven que denunció la violación en grupo en los sanfermines de 2016, se ha mostrado convencido …
Los jugadores del Real Madrid ya han recogido el fruto económico de un excelente año 2017. Tras ganar Liga, Champions, Supercopa de España …
Los cinco acusados de la supuesta violación grupal de los Sanfermines de 2016 han hecho uso de su turno de última palabra en el juicio por …
Shell ha alcanzado un acuerdo con el operador de red de recarga Ionity, formado por los grupos automovilísticos BMW, Daimler, Ford y …
Jay-Z, Bruno Mars y Kendrick Lamar lideran las nominaciones para la sexagésima edición de los Grammy Awards, que se entregarán en una …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Que no le timen con el gastrolujo
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens