Northern Trust Announces Key Transition Management Hire

- Business Wire
Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has expanded its transition management team with another key hire, appointing Mike Mahoney as a transition managerfor Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
This latest addition highlights Northern Trustâs continued investment in its Capital Markets business which encompasses transition management, institutional brokerage, foreign exchange and securities lending services.
Based in London, Mahoney will focus on transition management services for insurance companies and financial institutions across the region. He will be responsible for all aspects of the transition event life cycle, encompassing assignment origination, relationship management, execution strategy and end-to-end project management. He reports to Craig Blackbourn, who was appointed as head of transition management for EMEA in January 2017.
Mahoney joins from State Street Global Markets where he was a transition manager and portfolio trader for the last eight years.
âMikeâs appointment underlines our continued commitment to investing in our global transition management business,â said Blackbourn, head of transition management, EMEA, Northern Trust Capital Markets. âNorthern Trustâs transition management offering is centered around minimizing risk and controlling costs alongside maximizing transparency for our clients and Mikeâs extensive experience will be invaluable in delivering exemplary performance throughout the transition management lifecycle.â
Northern Trust has a 30-year track record of providing transition management services. Under its Capital Markets business, it also offers foreign exchange, securities lending and institutional brokerage services to its diverse global client base. It has more than 350 employees dedicated to providing capital markets services worldwide from offices in Boston, Chicago, New York, San Francisco, Toronto, London, Singapore, Seoul, Hong Kong, and Sydney.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 23 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of September 30, 2017, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$9.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.1 trillion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.
Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/disclosures.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171127005382/en/
Javier Tebas, presidente de LaLiga de Fútbol Profesional (LFP), señaló hoy que estudia que el campeonato español celebre "uno o dos" …
El Atlético de Madrid tiene que hacer los deberes en el Wanda Metropolitano para ganar al Elche en los dieciseisavos de final de la Copa del …
El futuro de Marc Gasol está lejos de Memphis. El objetivo del pivot español es encontrar un equipo que colme sus aspiraciones y conseguir …
El Barcelona recibe al Murcia este miércoles en el Camp Nou en la vuelta de dieciseisavos de final de Copa del Rey. Con el 0-3 de la ida, …
Tras un tercio disputado de campeonato liguero, el FC Barcelona es líder en solitario de LaLiga por méritos propios. El equipo culé, …
Carlos Bacaicoa, uno de los abogados de la joven que denunció la violación en grupo en los sanfermines de 2016, se ha mostrado convencido …
Los jugadores del Real Madrid ya han recogido el fruto económico de un excelente año 2017. Tras ganar Liga, Champions, Supercopa de España …
Los cinco acusados de la supuesta violación grupal de los Sanfermines de 2016 han hecho uso de su turno de última palabra en el juicio por …
Shell ha alcanzado un acuerdo con el operador de red de recarga Ionity, formado por los grupos automovilísticos BMW, Daimler, Ford y …
Jay-Z, Bruno Mars y Kendrick Lamar lideran las nominaciones para la sexagésima edición de los Grammy Awards, que se entregarán en una …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Que no le timen con el gastrolujo
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens