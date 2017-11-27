330 43

Netcracker Technology Named a Leader in Gartner´s Magic Quadrant forIntegrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs for FourthConsecutive Year

27/11/2017 - 12:25

- Business Wire

Netcracker Technology, the global leader in analytics-driven, dynamically adaptable revenue, customer and partner management solutions, announced today that it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in its 2017 "Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs"1 report. This is the fourth consecutive year that Netcracker has been named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for IRCM for CSPs.

This yearÂ´s Magic Quadrant evaluated 21 vendors in the integrated revenue and customer management (IRCM) market and positioned Netcracker as the Leader with the highest Ability to Execute.

Click here to download the full report.

Netcracker customer Sam Lloyd, CIO at Telenet, said, "As we transition into a fully digital service provider, we are confident in our use of NetcrackerÂ´s next-gen Revenue and Customer Management solution, which ensures our ability to track, manage and optimize all customer-facing processes, including billing for innovative digital services, and deliver a truly omnichannel experience for our customers."

"We believe our positioning as a Leader for the fourth year and with the highest placement in Ability to Execute for the past three years underscores our commitment to delivery and helping our customers meet their increasingly digital needs," said Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO at Netcracker. "As service providers continue to transform digitally, our IRCM offering guarantees they have the cutting-edge products, services and deep domain expertise they need to ensure success."

GartnerÂ´s Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs evaluates "solutions that provide billing, customer care, rating, charging, pricing, partner relationship management, policy management, mediation, self-service, analytics and other related functions."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of GartnerÂ´s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

For more information on NetcrackerÂ´s Revenue and Customer Management solution, please contact Erin OÂ´Reilly at Erin.OReilly@Netcracker.com.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, is a forward-looking software company, offering mission-critical solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 20 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

1 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Integrated Revenue and Customer Management for CSPs" by Norbert J. Scholz, Jouni Forsman and Amresh Nandan, 23 October 2017.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171126005015/en/

PUBLICIDAD