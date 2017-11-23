SIA Launches a New Digital Platform for Instant Payments

- Business Wire
SIA launches âSIA EasyWayâ, the new digital platform which allows banks and other payment service providers (PSPs) to manage at European level the instant payments available from 21 November on EBA Clearingâs RT1 infrastructure developed by SIA, in addition to all other SEPA payment and collection instruments.
In fact, as of this date, citizens and companies in 34 countries in the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) are able to transfer and receive sums of up to â¬15,000 per individual transaction in less than 10 seconds through a service available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, in line with the SEPA Instant Credit Transfer (transfer with real-time and irrevocable credit) scheme of the European Payments Council (EPC).
âSIA EasyWayâ was created with the aim of helping financial institutions and PSPs with adoption and management of SEPA instruments (such as SCTs and SDDs), of instant payments and more generally of the new open banking scenario.
Through the SIAnet network, which guarantees secure and ultra-fast connections thanks to a new low latency messaging technology, âSIA EasyWayâ provides access to EBA Clearingâs RT1 and is also ready to connect the other European Automated Clearing Houses (ACHs) and future instant payments platforms.
âSIA EasyWayâ operates as a âhubâ, simplifying the integration of instant payments with the financial institutionsâ internal systems, reducing costs and activation times for new services. This is made possible thanks to an âend-to-endâ service that covers the entire payment chain, from order management via all channels used by banks and payment service providers (such as mobile, internet, sales points, etc.), to business processing and access gateway.
At the beginning of 2018, the introduction of Payments Service Directive 2 (PSD2) â which financial institutions must comply with â will favour the entry into the payments market of new non-bank players known as âThird Party Payment Service Providersâ (TPPs). In this context, the âSIA EasyWayâ platform will make it possible to guarantee compliance with the legislation and seize the opportunities generated by the development of new services.
