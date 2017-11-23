Mobidiag Signs Agreement with Interlux for the Distribution of Amplidiag® Diagnostic Tests and Instruments in Estonia

- Business Wire
Mobidiag Ltd, a Finnish molecular diagnostics company, today announced a distribution agreement with Interlux OÃ, supplier ofÂ technologies for medicine, science and biotechnology industry. Under this agreement, Interlux becomes the exclusive distributor of the AmplidiagÂ® product line in Estonia, in vitro diagnostic tests and compatible instrument for the detection of gastrointestinal infections.
âThanks to a large distribution network, our Amplidiag product line is now accessible in most Western European countries. This new distribution agreement allows us to introduce the Amplidiag product line to the Baltic region starting with Estonia. We are then very happy to start this new partnership with Interlux to support us in this new marketâ, said Miquel Vernet, CCO at Mobidiag.
âCooperation with Mobidiag offers the customers of Interlux high-quality diagnostic results. I believe that together with Mobidiag we can improve the medicine in Estonia and offer solutions to laboratories that will have greater effect on the patientâ, said Karin KÃµnd, CEO at Interlux OÃ.
The agreement is effective immediately and covers all Amplidiag IVD tests (Amplidiag H. pylori+ClariR, Amplidiag Stool Parasites, Amplidiag CarbaR+VRE, Amplidiag C. difficile+027, Amplidiag Bacterial GE, Amplidiag Viral GE and upcoming Amplidiag CarbaR+MCR) as well as the Amplidiag Easy instrument.
About Amplidiag products
Amplidiag are innovative multiplex tests for the detection of gastrointestinal infections. They allow panel screening of the most relevant gastrointestinal pathogens. Based on well-established real-time PCR technology, they ensure optimal performance, suitability for high-volume screening use and cost-effectiveness in mid-sized to large laboratory settings. In addition, Mobidiag allows process automation from sample extraction to PCR set-up with the Amplidiag Easy system.
About Mobidiag Ltd
Established in 2000, Mobidiag develops innovative solutions to advance the diagnosis of infectious diseases and serves the European clinical diagnostics market since 2008. Mobidiag is headquartered in Espoo, Finland, with a subsidiaries in France, UK and Sweden.
Mobidiag addresses both high to medium volume screening with the Amplidiag Easy instrument, bringing the Amplidiag suite further by automating the workflow from sample to results, and the upcoming NovodiagÂ® instrument & associated panels for fully automated diagnostics for targeted and syndromic testing, and suitable for smaller volumes and labs.
Visit www.mobidiag.com.
About Interlux
Interlux is an international company providing to the customers of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia safe and effective, highest-quality technologies for medicine, science and biotechnology industry. Since the start of its activity in 1994, the Company has been continuously and successfully growing while expanding the range of the products and diversifying its activities. Interlux opened an office this year in June in Estonia, starting actively the business in current territory and now covering the whole Baltics. Today Interlux represents more than 250 brands of the top world-famous producers, has over 1 million different products and a team of nearly 100 employees only in Lithuania.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005454/en/
