Smithers Viscient Europe Appoints Alasdair Clipston Director of Chemistry.

22/11/2017 - 13:55

- Business Wire

Smithers Viscient, a global contract research organisation (CRO), announced the appointment of Alasdair Clipston to the role of Director of Chemistry.

Clipston joins Smithers with 15 years spent within contract research and testing organisations including AstraZeneca and Charles River.

“Alasdair brings great knowledge and experience to our operational leadership team, particularly in residue and physical chemistry including five batch analysis.” said Steve Dean, Managing Director, Smithers Viscient Europe. Dean continues, “His skills and passion for science coupled with excellent client relationships and strong business understanding make him a great choice to grow the Chemistry department and support our client base.”

Most recently, Clipston was employed as Functional Manager for the residues department within the Agrochemical and Veterinary Product Division at Charles River Laboratories.

Clipston, who holds a Master’s degree in Forensic and Analytical Chemistry from the University of Strathclyde, will assume operational responsibility for the Chemistry department at Smithers Viscient’s European site in Harrogate, United Kingdom. His experiences include Analytical, Physical and Residue Chemistry.

About Smithers Viscient

Smithers Viscient is a global contract research organization (CRO). The company delivers a comprehensive range of ecotoxicology, environmental fate, metabolism and chemistry services, for the pharmaceutical, crop protection, chemical, and consumer household product industries. Pollinator testing capabilities include laboratory-based studies, semi-field, and field exposures. With laboratories located in North America and Europe, Smithers Viscient has performed standard guideline and higher-tiered environmental studies for 45 years. For more information about Smithers Viscient’s environmental regulatory testing solutions, visit http://smithersviscient.com/.

