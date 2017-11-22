330 43

ION Investment Group Recapitalizes Dealogic, a Carlyle Portfolio Company

22/11/2017

ION Investment Group ("ION") and The Carlyle Group announced a recapitalization of Dealogic, a global provider of data and analytics for the capital markets, in which ION is acquiring a controlling stake in the company and Carlyle and management are retaining significant ownership. The transaction is subject to customary approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Headquartered in New York and London with offices in Hong Kong, Budapest, Tokyo, Mumbai, Sydney, Beijing, Singapore, and SÃ£o Paulo, Dealogic provides solutions to more than 800 clients globally including each of the worldâs top 50 investment banks.

Cam Dyer, Managing Director and Co-head of Carlyleâs global Technology, Media and Telecom group, said, âOur partnership with Tom, his team and our co-investors, including FiveW Capital, Euromoney and the companyâs other co-founders, has further established Dealogic as a leader in capital markets technology and created substantial shareholder value. Over the last 3 years, we have positioned the company for continued long-term success that can now be further extended by leveraging IONâs complementary capabilities, solutions and customers. I look forward to continuing to strengthen Carlyleâs partnership with Andrea, Tom and their teams.â

Tom Fleming, CEO of Dealogic, said, âWe are excited to partner with ION and will benefit from the strength of their platforms and their established network of relationships with financial institutions and corporations. On behalf of my firm and my team, I extend my gratitude to Cam and his team for their support and guidance during the last 3 years and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Carlyle."

Andrea Pignataro, IONâs CEO and Founder, said, âDealogicâs leading position in data, analytics, and market intelligence is highly complementary to IONÂ´s business. Together we will be able to accelerate the digitization and automation of capital markets and introduce innovations to how financial institutions, investors and issuers conduct their business. Carlyle continues to be a great partner in supporting our growth strategy.â

UBS Investment Bank acted as exclusive financial advisor to ION and provided committed financing in support of the transaction. J.P. Morgan acted as exclusive financial advisor to Dealogic on the transaction.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager with $174 billion of assets under management across 306 investment vehicles as of September 30, 2017. Carlyleâs purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, many of whom are public pensions. Carlyle invests across four segments â Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Market Strategies and Investment Solutions â in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America. Carlyle has expertise in various industries, including: aerospace, defense & government services, consumer & retail, energy & power, financial services, healthcare, industrial, infrastructure, real estate, technology & business services, telecommunications & media and transportation. The Carlyle Group employs more than 1,550 people in 31 offices across six continents. For more information, visit www.carlyle.com.

About Dealogic

Dealogic offers integrated content, analytics, and technology via targeted products and services to financial firms worldwide. Whether working in capital markets, sales and trading, banking, or the buyside, firms rely on Dealogicâs platform to connect and more effectively identify opportunities, execute deals, and manage risk. With 30 yearsâ experience and a deep understanding of financial markets, Dealogic is a trusted global partner. For more information, visit www.dealogic.com.

About ION Investment Group

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software solutions to financial institutions, central banks, governments and corporations. For more information, visit www.iongroup.com.

