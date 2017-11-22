Empresas y finanzas
DESTACAMOS
EN ECODIARIO.ES

33043

First Tom Ford Beauty Store Opens in London

22/11/2017 - 12:05

- Business Wire

Debuting on November 20, 2017, the first TOM FORD beauty standalone store is the ultimate in luxury beautÃ©, expressed through Tom Fordâs singular vision. Located in historic Covent Garden (3 The Market Building) this store is a pivotal moment in the evolution of the brand.

The new design of light and layered grey glass sculpture creates a visually arresting play on objects and space while highlighting his collection of makeup, skincare and fragrance for women and men.

Tom Fordâs inimitable touch reverberates in every dimension of the store, beginning with the LED screens lining the faÃ§ade with the latest campaigns. Halos of light and floating white marble slabs showcase the exquisite design of his products, fully immersing you in the convergence of glamour and technology for the most luxurious retail environment.

A complete vision of the breadth of the world of TOM FORD BEAUTY, each room in the 130 square meter store features its own enhanced shopping experiences, equipped with various digital technologies that unite technical innovation, bespoke sculptural design and the most coveted customer services.

GROUND FLOOR

COLOR ROOM
Discover the latest launches, most wanted colors, and augmented reality, that allow customers to virtually try on shades from the highly coveted lip color collection.

FRAGRANCE ROOM
Enter Tom Fordâs personal scent laboratory, where the brand is transforming how consumers trial fragrance. The room features a dedicated interactive scenting installation where guests can digitally explore the unconventional scents that make up the artisanal Private Blend Collection. A dramming bar offers customized services, from luxury sampling to scent styling.

Explore the Oud and Neroli Portofino Collections, the Tom Ford for Men skincare and grooming collection and a luxury gifting station.

MAKEUP ROOM
An intimate room that offers personalized makeup services and demonstrations by a Tom Ford Beauty Specialist. For the first time, customers can record their makeup applications for use at home as a personalized how-to, sent with a shopping list of products used throughout the service.

LOWER LEVEL

PRIVATE MAKEUP SERVICES ROOM
The Private Makeup Services Room provides appointment-only services bookable online and in store, with Tom Ford Beauty Specialists. The brand offers fragrance customization and makeup services such as application, Tom Fordâs Shade and Illuminate philosophy, definitive brows, VIP masterclasses and bridal services.

There is also the opportunity to record your customized how-to for these services.

VIP/EVENT SPACE
This is the ultimate space for private cosmetic and fragrance one-to-one consultations.

The sculptural and lighting design and digital screens create the most exclusive space to showcase the products.

GROOMING ROOM
Experience the Tom Ford for Men skincare and grooming collection in Londonâs most luxurious space for men. Guests can choose from a range of exclusive grooming services by an expert barber, including a Beard Trim, the Express Facial, and a classic hot towel, close-cut Wet Shave, all bookable online at tomfordbeauty.co.uk/appointments.

#TFCOVENTGARDEN @TOMFORD

TOMFORD.COM

PUBLICIDAD

Contenido patrocinado

Otras noticias

El Flash del mercado

El flash: toda la última hora

La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa

¡Regístrese y pruébelo GRATIS!

Boletines

Todos los boletines
Prima de Riesgo
País Precio Puntos %
ESP 111,28 +0,98 +0,89%
FRA 32,56 +0,93 +2,93%
ITA 141,37 -0,20 -0,14%
GRE 500,45 -1,58 -0,32%
POR 156,39 +0,81 +0,52%

Ecotrader

Subidas y caídas en el más vistos:
  • SACYR(+23 puestos)
    Sube del 42 al 19
  • POPULAR(+17 puestos)
    Sube del 31 al 14
  • IBERDROLA(+10 puestos)
    Sube del 16 al 6
  • Dólar blue(+54 puestos)
    Sube del 86 al 32
  • EURUSD(+8 puestos)
    Sube del 17 al 9
  • España(-210 puestos)
    Cae del 11 al 221
  • ENDESA(-27 puestos)
    Cae del 7 al 34
  • NASDAQ 100(-14 puestos)
    Cae del 5 al 19
  • FCC(-21 puestos)
    Cae del 18 al 39
  • Merval(-16 puestos)
    Cae del 15 al 31

Evasión

Los ricos también van de rebajas

Los ricos también van de rebajas

Nuestros partners: CanalPDA | Boxoffice - Industria del cine | ilSole - English version | Empresite: España - Colombia | Administradores y Ejecutivos | Ranking de Empresas

Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens