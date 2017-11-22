First Tom Ford Beauty Store Opens in London

- Business Wire
Debuting on November 20, 2017, the first TOM FORD beauty standalone store is the ultimate in luxury beautÃ©, expressed through Tom Fordâs singular vision. Located in historic Covent Garden (3 The Market Building) this store is a pivotal moment in the evolution of the brand.
The new design of light and layered grey glass sculpture creates a visually arresting play on objects and space while highlighting his collection of makeup, skincare and fragrance for women and men.
Tom Fordâs inimitable touch reverberates in every dimension of the store, beginning with the LED screens lining the faÃ§ade with the latest campaigns. Halos of light and floating white marble slabs showcase the exquisite design of his products, fully immersing you in the convergence of glamour and technology for the most luxurious retail environment.
A complete vision of the breadth of the world of TOM FORD BEAUTY, each room in the 130 square meter store features its own enhanced shopping experiences, equipped with various digital technologies that unite technical innovation, bespoke sculptural design and the most coveted customer services.
GROUND FLOOR
COLOR ROOM
Discover the latest launches, most wanted colors, and augmented reality, that allow customers to virtually try on shades from the highly coveted lip color collection.
FRAGRANCE ROOM
Enter Tom Fordâs personal scent laboratory, where the brand is transforming how consumers trial fragrance. The room features a dedicated interactive scenting installation where guests can digitally explore the unconventional scents that make up the artisanal Private Blend Collection. A dramming bar offers customized services, from luxury sampling to scent styling.
Explore the Oud and Neroli Portofino Collections, the Tom Ford for Men skincare and grooming collection and a luxury gifting station.
MAKEUP ROOM
An intimate room that offers personalized makeup services and demonstrations by a Tom Ford Beauty Specialist. For the first time, customers can record their makeup applications for use at home as a personalized how-to, sent with a shopping list of products used throughout the service.
LOWER LEVEL
PRIVATE MAKEUP SERVICES ROOM
The Private Makeup Services Room provides appointment-only services bookable online and in store, with Tom Ford Beauty Specialists. The brand offers fragrance customization and makeup services such as application, Tom Fordâs Shade and Illuminate philosophy, definitive brows, VIP masterclasses and bridal services.
There is also the opportunity to record your customized how-to for these services.
VIP/EVENT SPACE
This is the ultimate space for private cosmetic and fragrance one-to-one consultations.
The sculptural and lighting design and digital screens create the most exclusive space to showcase the products.
GROOMING ROOM
Experience the Tom Ford for Men skincare and grooming collection in Londonâs most luxurious space for men. Guests can choose from a range of exclusive grooming services by an expert barber, including a Beard Trim, the Express Facial, and a classic hot towel, close-cut Wet Shave, all bookable online at tomfordbeauty.co.uk/appointments.
#TFCOVENTGARDEN @TOMFORD
