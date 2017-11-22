330 43

ThreatMetrix Winter ´18 Release Increases Speed, Accuracy and Reliability of Digital Identity Assessments

ThreatMetrixÂ®, The Digital Identity CompanyÂ® today announced the Winter â18 Release, which features new industry-level classifications and performance enhancements which bolster ThreatMetrix real-time solutions.

Improving Performance of the Digital Identity Network

ThreatMetrix has invested in significant upgrades across the Digital Identity NetworkÂ®:

SmartID has been re-architected to provide superior and faster cookie-less device recognition. This delivers improved global matching across the 4.5 billion unique devices on the ThreatMetrix Network.

Improved responsiveness in the ThreatMetrix Decision Management Portal, supported by a new data warehouse and acceleration layer for reporting.

Infrastructure investments across multiple global data centers to support resilience and peak throughput.

âThreatMetrix has pioneered new capabilities in the digital identity space. However, we see the ongoing fine-tuning of existing technologies as equally important. This is why we have invested heavily in improving the accuracy, latency and usability of key features within the Digital Identity Network, so that our customers can get even better results; particularly in the run up to the holiday season,â says Alisdair Faulkner, chief products officer at ThreatMetrix.

Deeper Industry-Level Analysis

The new industry classification feature allows customers to derive more value from the Network at an industry level. For example, customers can compare attack rates and target metrics such as optimum review rates by industry type, as a filter within rules for fine-grained analysis during policy evaluation. This is ideal for customers who have unique reporting needs and want to benchmark performance.

The classification is a two-tier system defining a primary industry (e.g. banking) and a secondary industry within it (e.g. credit union). This feature is also useful for customers that have their own multi-level structures to classify events from each sub-organization according to its own industry type.

Additional Items

New attributes have been added to enhance data modelling and support upcoming features.

New reports have been added, including reason code analysis, top rules activated, unknown sessions and device recognition.

JavaScript verification enables customers to verify the integrity of the JavaScript delivered by ThreatMetrix to ensure that the code has not been altered during its delivery.

General Availability of New Innovations

Significant new technologies, ThreatMetrix IDâ¢ and Smart Authenticationâ¢ were announced at the Digital Identity Summit 2017, and are now generally available to existing and new ThreatMetrix customers.

ThreatMetrix ID: The worldâs first unique, anonymous customer identifier for the 1.4 billion users on the ThreatMetrix Digital Identity Network Â® . This technology features an interactive graph visualization of attributes related to an individual, a confidence score on the veracity of the ID and a trust score.

. This technology features an interactive graph visualization of attributes related to an individual, a confidence score on the veracity of the ID and a trust score. Smart Authentication: Integrated risk-based and strong authentication capabilities, featuring mobile application security, device binding, multi-factor authentication (MFA) and a range of FIDO-complaint biometrics capabilities.

âSince 2009, ThreatMetrix held a clear vision to revolutionize the way fraud and authentication decisions are made,â adds Faulkner. âWe have relentlessly pursued this goal with each enhancement across our digital identity intelligence, end-to-end decision platform and integrated strong authentication capabilities. The culmination of nine years of innovation in this space is ThreatMetrix ID, the worldâs first and only digital ID of its kind.â

Resources:

ThreatMetrix customers can register for the Winter â18 Release webinar on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 which will cover ThreatMetrix ID, Smart Authentication (featuring MFA Secure Notification), and core product enhancements including Smart ID3 and Industry Classification.

Americas, 11 PT

APAC, 11am AEDT

EMEA, 11am

About ThreatMetrix

ThreatMetrixÂ®, The Digital Identity CompanyÂ®, empowers the global economy to grow profitably and securely without compromise. With deep insight into 1.4 billion anonymized user identities, ThreatMetrix IDâ¢ delivers the intelligence behind 75 million daily authentication and trust decisions to differentiate legitimate customers from fraudsters in real time.

