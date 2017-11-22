ThreatMetrix Winter ´18 Release Increases Speed, Accuracy and Reliability of Digital Identity Assessments

- Business Wire
ThreatMetrixÂ®, The Digital Identity CompanyÂ® today announced the Winter â18 Release, which features new industry-level classifications and performance enhancements which bolster ThreatMetrix real-time solutions.
Improving Performance of the Digital Identity Network
ThreatMetrix has invested in significant upgrades across the Digital Identity NetworkÂ®:
âThreatMetrix has pioneered new capabilities in the digital identity space. However, we see the ongoing fine-tuning of existing technologies as equally important. This is why we have invested heavily in improving the accuracy, latency and usability of key features within the Digital Identity Network, so that our customers can get even better results; particularly in the run up to the holiday season,â says Alisdair Faulkner, chief products officer at ThreatMetrix.
Deeper Industry-Level Analysis
The new industry classification feature allows customers to derive more value from the Network at an industry level. For example, customers can compare attack rates and target metrics such as optimum review rates by industry type, as a filter within rules for fine-grained analysis during policy evaluation. This is ideal for customers who have unique reporting needs and want to benchmark performance.
The classification is a two-tier system defining a primary industry (e.g. banking) and a secondary industry within it (e.g. credit union). This feature is also useful for customers that have their own multi-level structures to classify events from each sub-organization according to its own industry type.
Additional Items
General Availability of New Innovations
Significant new technologies, ThreatMetrix IDâ¢ and Smart Authenticationâ¢ were announced at the Digital Identity Summit 2017, and are now generally available to existing and new ThreatMetrix customers.
âSince 2009, ThreatMetrix held a clear vision to revolutionize the way fraud and authentication decisions are made,â adds Faulkner. âWe have relentlessly pursued this goal with each enhancement across our digital identity intelligence, end-to-end decision platform and integrated strong authentication capabilities. The culmination of nine years of innovation in this space is ThreatMetrix ID, the worldâs first and only digital ID of its kind.â
Resources:
ThreatMetrix customers can register for the Winter â18 Release webinar on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 which will cover ThreatMetrix ID, Smart Authentication (featuring MFA Secure Notification), and core product enhancements including Smart ID3 and Industry Classification.
About ThreatMetrix
ThreatMetrixÂ®, The Digital Identity CompanyÂ®, empowers the global economy to grow profitably and securely without compromise. With deep insight into 1.4 billion anonymized user identities, ThreatMetrix IDâ¢ delivers the intelligence behind 75 million daily authentication and trust decisions to differentiate legitimate customers from fraudsters in real time.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171121005923/en/
