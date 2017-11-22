China Global Investment Forum Hangzhou 2017 Opens

- Business Wire
On November 20, China Global Investment Forum Hangzhou 2017 opened. The forum was hosted by the Hangzhou Municipal PeopleÂ´s Government and the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, and organized by the Hangzhou Investment Promotion Bureau and Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
China Global Investment Forum Hangzhou 2017
Themed "Sharing the Opportunity of Hangzhou, Co-building a World-renowned City", the event brought together nearly 1,000 renowned experts, scholars and entrepreneurs from home and abroad, to interpret HangzhouÂ´s economy, explore HangzhouÂ´s future industries, look into the investment trends of the world and Hangzhou, and offer advice on improving HangzhouÂ´s level of opening to the outside world, promoting the development of HangzhouÂ´s future industries and speeding up the globalization of Hangzhou.
The three-day forum includes the opening ceremony, the signing ceremony of major projects, interviews, discussions and speeches, one-on-one project matchmaking and negotiations, field surveys, etc. It attracted nearly 1,000 representatives from Fortune Global 500, renowned industrially leading enterprises, multinational companies, investment promotion agencies, foreign merchants, ZhejiangÂ´s enterprises, chambers of commerce of other cities in Hangzhou, HangzhouÂ´s chambers of commerce in other cities, the government and departments of commerce.
In the opening day, provincial and municipal leaders including Liang Liming, Vice Governor of Zhejiang Province and Xu Liyi, Mayor of Hangzhou; John Orchar, Member of the Global Management Committee and Managing Director of Banking & Finance Group at Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC; and Andi Dervishi, Chief Investment Officer and Global Head of Fintech, ePayments and New Finance, International Finance Corporation (IFC) attended and addressed the forum. Then the signing ceremony of major foreign investment projects in Hangzhou, and "intelligent manufacturing" interviews were held successively.
The forum was highlighted by panel discussions. In the first panel discussion themed "Innovation-driven Development: Future Industries and Trends", the participants focused on innovation drive, the development of future industries and the development of financial technology changes, looking into the future of Hangzhou. Other panel discussions, including "Investment Innovation", "Building a Cultural and Creative Tourism City" and "Equity Investment and Overseas Financing" opened in succession.
Following the forum, invited experts, scholars and enterprise representatives will conduct a one-day field survey of HangzhouÂ´s future industries and investment projects.


