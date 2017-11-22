The .eu Web Awards Shine Again in 2017 with the Announcement of the Winners

- Business Wire
Similar to each of the past 3 years during the month of November, the .eu Web Awards gala generates buzz within the .eu community and domain name industry as a whole. The annual .eu Web Awards, launched in 2014, is a competition where .eu and .ÐµÑ websites have the chance to be nominated for an opportunity to win an awards package that adds credibility and visibility to their online activity. Of the 15 final nominees, a distinguished jury of European stakeholders chooses the best website in each of the Awardsâ five categories. The #2017euWA winners were unveiled at the .eu Web Awards gala that took place yesterday evening at the Theatre du Vaudeville in the heart of Brussels, Belgium.
The winners and the special commendations represent an eclectic group, and come from all over the European Union, including Bulgaria (Krina.eu), Latvia (Muniocandela.eu & Letthejourneybegin.eu), Sweden (Greenworks.eu), Germany (Smr-project.eu), and Belgium (Dourfestival.eu), and Poland (Biotrem.eu).
The list of 15 final nominees, in addition to testimonials from past winners, can be seen in EURidâs fall issue of the .eu Illustrated, which focuses entirely on the .eu Web Awards initiative.
The Bulgarian Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel, stated "The choice of a .eu domain name is not the choice of a simple extension, but the choice of being seen as European, of believing in the values at the basis of the European culture, of knowing that Europe is and will continue to be a quality label at worldwide level".
âWe are so pleased with how the gala unfolded last nightâ, commented Giovanni Seppia, EURid External Relations Manager. âEach and every year we are so proud to acknowledge the quality online presence that our domain name holders possessâ, he added.
About EURid
EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu andÂ .ÐµÑ top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars and provides support in the 24 official EU languages. EURid has its headquarters in Brussels (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at:Â http://www.eurid.eu.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171122005019/en/
