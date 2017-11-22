CHTF 2017 Gathers Enterprises From 27 "One Belt, One Road" Countries

- Business Wire
Echoing the âOne Belt, One Roadâ initiative, the 19th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF 2017) which concluded on November 21, invited over 30 countries and international organizations, including Argentina, Belgium, The Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Iran, Lithuania, Pakistan, Poland, Russia, Sweden, UK and EU, to exhibit jointly at the âOne Belt, One Roadâ Pavilion, setting a new record in its history.
The Bavarian delegation sent 11 enterprises including leading hi-tech players such as Pfaff-Silberblau, a pioneer in mechanical drive and hoisting parts and solutions under Columbus McKinnon Engineered Products, as well as four newcomers including the most innovative startup NavVis.
The Korean delegation once again broke its record in terms of the number of exhibitors. National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development (KISED), Daejeon University Entrepreneurship Center, Korea Smart Innovation Campus, Korea Hi-tech Delegation all exhibited smart and interconnected solutions at CHTF, covering IT, communications, biology, healthcare, beauty, robotics, AR&VR, IOT, ICT, security and energy.
Chinese President Xiâs visit to The Czech Republic in 2016 has enhanced the political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries. This year, the Czech Embassy to China and Czech Investment Promotion Commission jointly led the biggest-ever delegation to CHTF with the countryâs most advanced hi-tech products. During the fair, Czech Technology and Investment Environment Roadshow was held, where the Greater China Director of Czech Invest introduced its investment environment and Czech entrepreneurs introduced Czech technologies, such as nanotechnology, biotechnology, renewable energy, IT and AI.
In addition, Sino-Brazilian Innovation Center exhibited again. A buyer delegation led by the President of South Brazil Chamber of Commerce and Industry also visited CHTF. Besides Latin American countries, Eastern European countries, such as The Czech Republic and Estonia, added new blood to the international exhibitors. Russian Science and Education Department, Germanyâs Bavaria State and Nuremberg Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Walloon Region of Belgium have sent delegations to CHTF for 19 years. Other veteran delegations were from Australia, Greece, Pakistan, Iran, Malaysia, Poland, the Netherlands, and EU. CHTF provided a platform for them to promote products, reach Chinese enterprises and organizations, carry out cooperation and finally achieve mutual development.
