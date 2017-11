330 43

Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo Hosts "Sky Jazz Night" Events in the "Premier Grand" Club Lounge

22/11/2017 - 10:45

Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo (KPH), one of Japan’s most prestigious international hotels located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, will host special jazz events for guests staying in our “Premier Grand” Club Floor on December 7, 8, 14, 15, and 16, 2017. A duo consisting of piano and contrabass artists will perform 30 minutes jazz sessions in our Club Lounge located on the 45th floor at 5:30p.m., 6:30p.m., and 7:30p.m. Guests listening to these jazz sessions can enjoy complimentary hors d’ oeuvres, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Club Floor "Premier Grand," Club Lounge (Photo: Business Wire)

Our “Premier Grand” Club Floors were renovated and newly opened in December 2016, with guest rooms being fitted with various premium items including specially made 300 thread Antoinette bed sheets, Imabari towels, L’OCCITANE amenity products, and BOSE premium Bluetooth capable speakers. A dedicated concierge service is also available to create highly refined accommodation experiences for our “Premier Grand” guests. Our luxurious and spacious 535 square meter Club Lounge boasts of breathtaking views overlooking Tokyo from 160 meters above ground with breakfast, tea time, and bar time services provided between 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and is a perfect place for guests to unwind from their busy travels.

This special jazz event commemorates the 1st anniversary of our newly opened “Premier Grand” floors, and highlights the luxurious and romantic atmosphere of our Club Lounge.

“Sky Jazz Night” Events for Guests Staying on “Premier Grand” Club Floors

Date: Â December 7 (Thursday), 8 (Friday), 14 (Thursday), 15 (Friday) and 16 (Saturday) Â Â [30-minute Sessions from 5:30p.m., 6:30p.m. and 7:30p.m] Â Â *Duo of Piano and Contrabass Artists Â

“Premier Grand” Stay Package [Club Room Premier Grand]  Starting from JPY45,000 [Premier Grand Suite]  Starting from JPY90,000

*Room rates: 2 guests per room per night including use of the Club Lounge, breakfast, service charge and taxes.

For Reservations: +81-3-5322-8000 (Room Reservation Direct Line)

