TechnipFMC, Saipem & Bureau Veritas Sign Partnership with Expert Teleportation

22/11/2017 - 10:45

- Business Wire

BUREAU VERITAS, SAIPEM and TECHNIPFMC are teaming up to bring expert tele assistance to on-site operators within the specific context of the Oil & Gas sector (offshore, remote location, ATEX, IECEx, etc.) and have formed a collaborative partnership with EXPERT TELEPORTATION who will lead the project development.

The 15-month long project will deliver a handsâ free device (modified smart glasses) adapted to use with personnel protective equipment. The adapted tool will connect an operator located on site anywhere in the world with a remote expert / analyst in real time via audio and video stream.

This EXPERT TELEPORTATION project will enable higher operational efficiency, smarter and faster response time, improved safety and a reduced carbon footprint.

ABOUT:
In an increasingly competitive environment, having the right expert at the right time to increase production uptime is a strategic challenge. EXPERT TELEPORTATION enables specialists to avoid losing time spent in travelling by remotely sharing their knowledge in real time to someone who is already on site.
http://www.expert-teleportation.com/

BUREAU VERITAS is a world-leading provider in laboratory testing, inspection and certification. Created in 1828, 69.000 employees - 1,400 offices and laboratories all across the world. Bureau Veritas helps its clients to improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of QHSE protection and social responsibility.
www.bureauveritas.com

Saipem is a world leader in drilling services, as well as in the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore, in the oil & gas market. The company has distinctive competences in operations in harsh environments, remote areas and deep water. Saipem provides a full range of services with âEPCâ/âEPCIâ contracts and has distinctive capabilities and unique assets with a high technological contentâ
http://www.saipem.com

TECHNIPFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clientsâ project economics. We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources. http://www.technipfmc.com

