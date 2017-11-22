330 43

Residents of Timor-Leste´s Capital to Enjoy Complimentary Wi-Fi in Public Spaces via SES Networks

Residents of Timor-Lesteâs capital, Dili, will enjoy complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity in various public spaces across the capital, including the President Nicolau Lobato International Airport, Timor Plaza mall and Largo de Lecidere square, through a trial service delivered by Timor Telecom (TT), the largest telecommunications operator in the country. By using the connectivity enabled by SES Networksâ fibre-like connectivity, TT aims to ensure that everyone will have the right to broadband access and information.

SES announced that with the provision of enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity in Dili, TT and SES Networks will continue to empower local communities in Timor-Leste with access to faster mobile data and broadband connectivity, meeting the evolving and fast-growing connectivity needs of Timor-Leste residents.

Timor Telecom has been using SES Networks Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) services for the past few years for international connectivity. The low-latency and high throughput service has enabled Timor Telecom to launch 3G mobile followed by LTE mobile data service in the country. In addition, the SES Networksâ Customer Enablement team has been providing consulting services to TT on its Wi-Fi rollout.

Manuel CapitÃ£o Amaro, CEO at Timor Telecom said, âThrough SESâs O3b MEO satellite fleet, we are delivering services that significantly enrich connectivity experiences throughout the country. In Dili, public spaces are an important intersection at which people from all walks of life gather and interact. We are glad to be able to deliver much needed quality Wi-Fi for these different communities.â

Imran Malik, Vice President, Fixed Data, Asia-Pacific at SES Networks said, âConnecting our customers and local communities is at the heart of what we do. We are proud to support Timor Telecom in its continuous elevation of its service offerings, bringing reliable, fibre-like connectivity to local residents and communities within the country. Through the low latency, high-speed connectivity enabled by our MEO satellite network, connectivity in public spaces throughout the capital will reach unprecedented levels of speed and reliability.â

About SES

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in two key business units: SES Video and SES Networks. The company provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions. SESâs portfolio includes ASTRA, O3b and MX1, a leading media service provider that offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services. SES is listed on the Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange (ticker: SESG). Further information available at: www.ses.com

