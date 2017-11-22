330 43

Andersen Global Announces Expansion in Uganda

22/11/2017 - 10:45

- Business Wire

Andersen Global is proud to announce a presence in Uganda by way of a Collaboration Agreement with Ligomarc Advocates, a financial and corporate tax and legal firm. The firm is led by Managing Partner, Kabiito Karamagi. The addition of Ligomarc Advocates as a Collaborating Firm of Andersen Global continues the organizationâs expansion in Africa. Ligomarc is Andersen Globalâs fourth location in Africa.

âIntegrity, excellence, and putting the client at the center have always been of paramount importance to us, and our collaboration with Andersen Global will allow us to ensure our clients receive the best-in-class service internationally,â commented Kabiito Karamagi. âThe team at Andersen shares our values of outstanding, seamless client service and independenceâthis is a natural fit.â

Ligomarc Advocates was founded as a sole practice over fifteen years ago by Ruth Sebatindira, but later became a partnership when Kabiito Karamagi joined. The partnership subsequently expanded to include Joshua Odoc Ogwal and Olivia Kyarimpa Matovu, both highly respected finance lawyers in Uganda. The firm offers a broad range of national and international legal services for both individuals and corporations such as insolvency, banking, corporate governance, energy and mining, insurance, and regulatory compliance, as well as tax advisory services such as transfer pricing, reorganization, and tax-related controversies.

Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO, Mark Vorsatz, added, âThis collaboration positions us to provide even more comprehensive solutions to clients and expanded coverage in Africa, particularly in the Eastern region. Ligomarc was a very easy choice, and the culture and chemistry with our new colleagues is extremely positive. We expect to continue building our platform in Africa quickly over the course of the next few years and I am very optimistic about the outstanding team we are putting together in Africa as we continue to add key practices and leadership.â

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,300 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 78 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

