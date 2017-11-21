The Brightline Initiative Announces the Addition of Saudi Telecom Company - STC

- Business Wire
The Brightline Initiative announced today that Saudi Telecom Company (STC) is joining the Brightline Initiative coalition to help advance the discipline of strategic initiative management and bridge gaps between enterprise strategy design and delivery.
The initiativeâs agreement has been signed by STC Group CEO, Dr. Khaled Biyari and by Brightline Executive Director Ricardo Vargas.
Launched early in 2017 by the Project Management Institute (PMI), the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the Agile Alliance, the Brightline Initiative is a non-commercial coalition dedicated to helping executives bridge the expensive and unproductive gap between strategy design and delivery.
âSTC has a profound expertise and a renowned success in building and executing strategies. We are looking forward to joining a coalition that brings together leading organizations and academics worldwide to address the critical business issue of successful strategy delivery,â says STC Group CEO, Dr. Khaled Biyari. He added: âFor STC, this capability is core to capturing emerging opportunities in the MENA while remaining a leader in ICT and managing overall challenges over the coming years.â
A report from a global multi-sector survey of 500 senior executives conducted by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and commissioned by the Brightline Initiative found that nearly 90% of global survey respondents admit they fail to achieve all their strategic goals because they donât implement well, and more than half (53 percent) agree that inadequate delivery capability puts them at a competitive disadvantage.[1]
Brightline executive director Ricardo Vargas says, âThe Brightline Initiative welcomes STC to our growing ranks as we help organizations bridge the strategy implementation gap in an era of disruption and social and economic challenges. It is important to highlight that strategies are just passive plans on a piece of paper unless organizations find ways to impact employee behaviors and instill new ways of working together.â
About The Brightline Initiative
TheÂ Brightline Initiative is a coalition of leading global organizations dedicated to helping executives bridge the expensive and unproductive gap between strategy design and strategy delivery.Â BrightlineÂ conducts thought leadership research and promotes best practices designed to improve an organizationâs ability to deliver on strategic intent.
About STC
With their headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Telecom Group is the largest in the Middle East and North Africa based on its market value as it generated over 51,825 billion riyals (13,825 billion dollars) in realizable revenue in 2016 and 8,539 billion riyals (2,277 billion dollars) as net income. STC was established in 1998 and currently counts about 100,000,000 customers worldwide and to which they provide high-technology knowledge-based innovative solutions. It focuses on providing services to customers through a fiber-optic network that spans 137,000 kilometers across Asia, the Middle East and Europe. In Saudi Arabia (the groupâs main operation site) STC operates the largest modern mobile network in the Middle East as it covers more than 99% of the countryâs populated areas in addition to providing 4G mobile broadband to more than 85% of the population across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Besides its main operation in Saudi Arabia, which it owns 100% of, STCâs investments include 100% ownership in Viva Bahrain, 51.8% shares in Viva Kuwait along with a management contract, 35% shares in Oger Telecom Limited in UAE and which controls Turk Telecom, Avea in Turkey, Cell-C in South Africa, 25% shares in Binariang GSM Holding in Malaysia which controls both Maxis in Malaysia and Aircel in India. In addition to the above-mentioned, STC has investments in information technology, content, distribution, contact centers and real estate, all of which support its telecom operations across the Middle East.
