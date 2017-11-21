"Complete Your Game!" The 13th Global Game Exhibition G-STAR 2017 Opens to Success

- Business Wire

The start of the G-STAR Game Show and Trade All Round 2017, an international game exhibition that examines the global gaming industry and its future possibilities, was announced at BEXCO, Busan, on November 16th.

Celebrating its 13th anniversary this year, G-STAR 2017 is hosted by the Korea Game Industry Association (K-GAMES) and co-organized by the G-STAR Organizing Committee and the Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency. It runs for 4 days from the 16th to 19th (Sun).

This yearâs G-STAR 2017 has been a record success, bringing together 676 companies from 35 countries and exhibiting 2,857 booths - a 5.0% increase from the previous year.

G-STAR 2017 Breaks Attendance Record Once Again

Chairman of the G-STAR Organizing Committee Shin Chul Kang emphasized that âthis yearâs G-STAR broke attendance records, drawing in participants early on with applications closing early for the BTC Hall during the advance registration period.â He added that he âappreciates the enthusiasm from the industry, and will continue to make every effort to make G-STAR a platform for celebration and a place of business for the game industry.â

Each participating company is showcasing its new platform-specific releases such as PC online, mobile, VR, and consoles that they have long prepared for this yearâs G-STAR.

Business Area - STRONG Demand from SME Businesses

To ensure smooth business operation, the G-STAR Organizing Committee has widened the aisles and space between each booth to ensure enough space for each SME participant.

Chairman of the G-STAR Organizing Committee Shin Chul Kang said âthe number of SMEs wanting to have a business meeting with domestic buyers in the G-STAR Business Area has increased,â and that he âhopes that the Korean companies may achieve practical business results, as they hold a competitive edge with their creativity.â

