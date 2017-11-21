Norsk Titanium Announces Strategic Investment from Rose Park Advisors´Disruptive Innovation Fund

- Business Wire
Norsk Titanium, the metal additive manufacturing pioneer, today announced it has closed on a significant investment from Rose Park Advisorsâ Disruptive Innovation Fund, known for its application of the theory of Disruptive InnovationÂ® developed by co-founder Clayton Christensen. Terms of the investment were not released.
âThis strategic investment from Rose Park Advisors underscores the ability of Norsk Titaniumâs Rapid Plasma Depositionâ¢ (RPDâ¢) technology to disrupt the metal manufacturing processes,â said Norsk Titanium Chairman of the Board John Andersen, Jr. âThere are few people that are as widely respected by more business leaders than Dr. Christensen. We are humbled by his recognition of our technology and business model.â
âOur strong relationships in commercial aerospace have allowed us to improve our processes and create a platform technology under the watchful eyes of the most-regulated of all sectors.â Mr. Andersen continued, âThis allows Norsk Titanium to pursue its ambition to provide access to its RPDâ¢ technology in the commercial aerospace sector and beyond. By bringing our customers unprecedented application opportunities, we hope to accelerate revolutionary changes to the worldâs metal manufacturing processes.â
âAlthough people use the term casually and most start-ups believe they are disruptive, very few, in fact, have the right business model in the right circumstances to achieve disruptive success,â said Matt Christensen, co-founder and Managing Partner of Rose Park Advisors. âNorsk Titanium has identified a truly disruptive opportunity. Seeing our research in action is always exciting, and to see it in metals manufacturing â where one of the classic historical examples of disruption occurred â is even better. Weâre very excited to be working to help Norsk Titanium achieve its full potential.â
Dr. Om Nalamasu, CTO of Applied Materials and President of Applied Ventures, added, âThe high-tech sector has been defined by the views and insight of Dr. Christensen, and we welcome recognition of Norsk Titaniumâs RPDâ¢ technology for its disruptive tenets.â
Jeremy Barnes, a partner in Triangle Holdings, an aerospace investment company owned by funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group, echoes the sentiment, âWe are fortunate to partner with Rose Park Advisors in this most exciting venture.â
In October 2017, Boeing started the delivery of aircraft into commercial service which contained additive manufactured Ti64 structural aviation components produced by RPDâ¢ technology - yet another landmark in the aerospace sector for Norsk Titaniumâs FAA certified, 3D-printing process. Earlier in October, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that Norsk Titanium has begun operations for future production of components for Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems at the worldâs first industrial scale metal additive manufacturing plant in Plattsburgh, New York.
About Norsk Titanium AS
Norsk Titanium AS is the worldâs pioneering supplier of aerospace-grade, additive manufactured, structural titanium components. The company is distinguished in the aviation industry by its patented Rapid Plasma Depositionâ¢ (RPDâ¢) process that transforms titanium wire into complex components suitable for structural and safety-critical applications. The Norsk Titanium research and development team is committed to displacing the inefficient forging and machining processes with a precision wire deposition technology enabling substantial savings for aerospace, defense, and commercial applications. To learn more, please visit www.norsktitanium.com.
About Rose Park Advisors LLC
Rose Park Advisors is a specialized investment firm that applies the theory of Disruptive InnovationÂ® developed by co-founder Clayton Christensen to invest in companies whose business models are well-suited to take advantage of industry change. Rose Park Advisors pursues disruptive opportunities across industries, geographies, and company size and stage. To learn more, please visitÂ www.roseparkadvisors.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171120005290/en/
El Ayuntamiento de A Coruña ha adjudicado la obra de reforma de las cubiertas del estadio de Riazor por 7,2 millones de euros y se …
El presidente del Sevilla FC, José Castro, ha explicado que conocían la enfermedad de Eduardo Berizzo "desde hace 15 ó 20 días" y que le …
El Ramón de Carranza, además de ser un mítico torneo de verano, es el nombre de uno de los estadios más conocidos del fútbol español. …
La noticia saltaba esta semana: el Real Madrid podría estar muy cerca del fichaje de Mauro Icardi. Un exjugador del Milan, Daniele Massaro, …
La contaminación atmosférica acecha a España y, en especial, a Madrid. La capital ha decretado para este jueves el que será el octavo …
La Delegación de Calidad Ambiental del Ayuntamiento de València ha activado el episodio tipo 1 del protocolo de medidas a adoptar durante …
Gerard Piqué, defensa central del FC Barcelona, no estará en el vital partido de los blaugrana contra el Valencia este sábado en Mestalla. …
Zinedine Zidane, entrenador del Real Madrid, confirmó ayer que mañana jueves contará con tres 'refuerzos' de lujo para afrontar los …
A menos de dos semanas del puente de diciembre, da igual si te gusta tu trabajo o si lo odias, si te cae bien tu jefe o no puedes con él o …
David Cassidy, el cantante y protagonista de la serie de televisión de los años 70 The Partridge Family, falleció este martes en Florida a …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Las calles comerciales más caras
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens