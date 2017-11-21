330 43

FlexTrade Introduces Enhanced Cross-OMS Aggregation for MiFID II

21/11/2017 - 12:05

FlexTrade Systems (@FlexTrade), a global leader in cross-asset execution and order management systems, today announced the rollout of an enhanced version of its multi-OMS aggregation functionality, an in-built feature of the FlexTRADER EMS, which allows users to merge and net orders across multiple OMSs regardless of the underlying version or implementation.

âWith a number of major asset manager mergers over the past few years bringing together a variety of OMS technologies, we have seen a surge of interest in FlexTRADERâs unique abilities in cross-OMS order aggregation,âsaid Oliver Boatfield, EMEA Sales Director at FlexTrade UK.

Along with the ability to dynamically merge orders within and across OMSs, FlexTRADER provides highly configurable allocation logic with several out-of-the-box rules, including LIFO, FIFO, pro-rata and optimal average pricing. It can also be configured per-market and per asset class, based on any order attribute in the system. This flexible approach to merging and order routing ensures optimal access to liquidity and fair execution allocation by factoring in broker restrictions per order and time of merging orders to an existing block.

With MiFID II legislation coming into effect in just under two months, ensuring âall sufficient stepsâ have been taken to achieve Best Execution is now top priority for all asset managers. This new version of multi-OMS aggregation is another tick box for FlexTradeâs comprehensive platform, which provides traders with one consistent approach to Best Execution, irrespective of order source.

Aggregation across multiple OMSs works in combination with FlexTradeâs MiFID II APA integration to ensure any trade reporting obligations are catered for in the FlexTRADER EMS in real-time.

âThe cross-OMS functionality in FlexTRADER ensures asset managers have one consolidated view on orders, giving them more time to focus on trading,â continued Boatfield.

About FlexTrade Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1996, FlexTrade Systems, Inc. is the industry pioneer in broker-neutral algorithmic trading platforms for equities, foreign exchange, options, futures and fixed income. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, FlexTrade has a worldwide client base spanning 200 buy-side and sell-side firms, including many of the largest hedge funds, asset managers, commodity trading advisors, investment banks and institutional brokers. For more information, visit FlexTrade Systems atÂ www.flextrade.com.

