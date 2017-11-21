330 43

Octapharma Donates 30.5 Million International Units of Its Medicine Nuwiq to Treat People with Haemophilia in Developing Countries

2017: Octapharma is pleased to announce the completion of a charitable donation of 30.5 million international units of its human cell-line derived recombinant factor VIII product, NuwiqÂ®, in collaboration with Project SHARE, North Andover, Massachusetts (USA).

Donation in Nepal of human cell-line derived recombinant factor VIII product Nuwiq (Photo: Business Wire)

Up to 75% of the worldÂ´s estimated 400,000 people with haemophilia have little or no access to treatment that resolves life- and limb-threatening bleeds, and enables surgery and rehabilitation. A humanitarian program, Project SHARE facilitates the donation of blood-clotting factor products for the treatment of people with haemophilia in need of factor replacement therapy in countries where these medicines are scarce or still unavailable.

Over the last nine months, donations of NuwiqÂ® have been reaching seriously ill people in need in 16 countries: Armenia, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Cambodia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, Kenya, Honduras, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Philippines, Romania and Venezuela.

âWe are deeply grateful to Octapharma for allowing us the privilege to serve those with haemophilia in developing countries who have limited or no access to treatment. These donations are saving lives,â said Laureen A. Kelley, the founder of Project SHARE.

âOctapharma has been committed to improving the lives of people with Haemophilia A since 1983. We are glad to continue our donation initiatives, providing access to patients with haemophilia in countries with little to no access to therapy,â remarked Olaf Walter, Board Member at Octapharma AG in Lachen, Switzerland.

âThe haemophilia factor concentrates are used on patients suffering from serious joint and musculoskeletal complications and life-threatening bleeds,â said Walter Mwanda, Patron of the Kenya Haemophilia Association. âAssistance to one you do not know is great, and to a child is even greater. The Kenyans, mainly children living with haemophilia, thank you very much.â

âWe cannot thank Octapharma and Project SHARE enough to for being so kind and generous,â said Suraksha Mani, of the Nepal Haemophilia Society. âWe had limited factor stock when we received the NuwiqÂ® delivery. People in rural areas now have better access to factor concentrate. We believe this donation has already made positive changes in the lives of many people with haemophilia in Nepal. It has been life-saving and is helping to prevent disabilities.â

âThis donation of NuwiqÂ® will help families with haemophilia in Honduras,â said Maria del Carmen of the Honduran Haemophilia Society. âThe use of this medicine will serve families because their children and young people will have factor doses in their homes and therefore not miss classes in their schools and universities.â

Antonia Luque, Venezuelan Association for Haemophilia, added âWe are currently going through a crisis for which we do not have the medicines that people need. There are currently 2185 people living with haemophilia A in Venezuela. Please accept our gratitude for such a valuable donation that will come to relieve cases of our population who are suffering from haemophilia A.â

About Haemophilia A

Haemophilia A is an X-linked hereditary disorder caused by factor VIII (FVIII) deficiency which, if left untreated, leads to haemorrhages in muscles and joints and consequently to arthropathy and severe morbidity. FVIII replacement prophylactic treatment reduces the number of bleeding episodes and the risk of permanent joint damage. This rare disorder affects one in every 5,000 to 10,000 men worldwide. However, globally, 75% of haemophilia cases are still left undiagnosed or untreated.

About NuwiqÂ®

NuwiqÂ® is a 4th generation rFVIII protein produced in a human cell line without chemical modification or fusion with any other protein. NuwiqÂ® is naturally suited to individually tailored prophylaxis while addressing immunogenicity in patients with haemophilia A. NuwiqÂ® is cultured without additives of human or animal origin, is devoid of antigenic non-human protein epitopes and has a high affinity for the von Willebrand coagulation factor. NuwiqÂ® treatment has been assessed in seven completed clinical trials which included 201 previously treated patients (PTP, 190 individuals) with severe Haemophilia A, including 59 children. NuwiqÂ® is approved for use in the treatment and prophylaxis of bleeding across all age groups of PTPs with haemophilia A in the EU, US, Canada, Australia, Latin America and Russia. Further worldwide submissions for NuwiqÂ® are planned.

Disclaimer: All patients treated with coagulation factor VIII products should be carefully monitored for the development of inhibitors by appropriate clinical observations and laboratory tests.

About Project SHARE

Project SHARE is a humanitarian program that donates blood-clotting medicine called factor to developing countries. Recipients are patients, doctors, clinics, and hospitals in countries where factor is scarce or unavailable. Project SHARE saves lives.

Project SHARE has donated more than 53 million unitsâapproximately $53 millionâof factor to thousands of patients in more than 70 developing countries.

For more information visit www.kelleycom.com/projectshare

About Octapharma

Headquartered in Lachen, Switzerland, Octapharma is one of the largest human protein manufacturers in the world, developing and producing human proteins from human plasma and human cell lines. As a family-owned company, Octapharma believes in investing to make a difference in peopleâs lives and has been doing so since 1983; because itâs in our blood.

In 2016, the Group achieved â¬1.6 billion in revenue, an operating income of â¬383 million and invested â¬249 million to ensure future prosperity. Octapharma employs more than 7,100 people worldwide to support the treatment of patients in 113 countries with products across three therapeutic areas:

Haematology (coagulation disorders)

Immunotherapy (immune disorders)

Critical care

Octapharma owns six state-of-the-art production facilities in Austria, France, Germany, Mexico and Sweden.

For more information visit www.octapharma.com

