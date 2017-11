330 43

The Indian Detective, Starring Russell Peters,Premieres Tuesday, December 19, 2017 on Netflix Worldwide

21/11/2017 - 11:05

- Business Wire

Full release here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171120005203/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Following today’s announcement by Netflix, THE INDIAN DETECTIVE, a four-part comedy-drama series starring international comedy sensation Russell Peters, award-winning actor Anupam Kher (The Big Sick, Silver Linings Playbook), the iconic William Shatner (Star Trek), Christina Cole (Suits, Casino Royale), Hamza Haq (mother!, Bon Cop, Bad Cop 2), Akshay Kumar (Star Wars Ep VIII), Meren Reddy (Madiba, Homeland)and Mishqah Parthiephal (Keeping Up with the Kandasamys, Snake Park), will premiere on December 19, 2017 on Netflix worldwide, following an initial run on CTV Canada in November.

THE INDIAN DETECTIVE is executive produced by Golden Globe®-winning and Emmy®-nominated Frank Spotnitz (The Man in the High Castle, The X-Files) of Big Light Productions, Lance Samuels and Daniel Iron (Madiba, The Book of Negroes) of Blue Ice Pictures, and Mark Burton of Wonder Worldwide.

THE INDIAN DETECTIVE, a fish-out-of-water story with equal doses of comedy and high-stakes drama, follows Toronto cop Doug D’Mello (Peters) as he becomes embroiled in a murder case while visiting his father, Stanley (Kher) a retired airline pilot in India. The investigation leads Doug to uncover a dangerous conspiracy involving David Marlowe (Shatner), a billionaire property developer, while dealing with his own ambivalence towards a country where despite his heritage, he is an outsider.

THE INDIAN DETECTIVE is a co-production between Big Light Productions, Blue Ice Pictures, the IDC, Wonder Worldwide and Bell Media. The series was created, executive produced, and written for Russell Peters by Frank Spotnitz and Smita Bhide (Hunted, Transporter: The Series). The series is directed by BAFTA award-winner Sandy Johnson (Benidorm, Jonathan Creek) and produced by Trevor Hopkins (Fortitude, Cuffs). It is executive produced by Blue Ice Pictures’ Lance Samuels and Daniel Iron (Madiba, The Book of Negroes), Wonder Worldwide’s Mark Burton (Water, Tallulah), Russell Peters (Hip-Hop Evolution), CPI Pictures’ Clayton Peters (Breakaway, Russell Peters Versus the World), and Seven Summits’ Paul Canterna. Co-executive producer is Sharon Remmer (The Man in the High Castle, Medici: Masters of Florence).

The project is financed by Blue Ice Pictures and the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC).

Â

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171120005203/en/

PUBLICIDAD