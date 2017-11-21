330 43

Leading Broker ActivTrades Wins Le Fonti Forex Broker of the Year Award for the Second Time

21/11/2017 - 10:55

ActivTrades, one of the worldâs leading online Forex Brokers, has won the Le Fonti Forex Broker of the Year Award for the second year running.

ActivTrades was awarded at the Le Fonti Awards (Photo: Business Wire)

A UK-regulated firm with offices in Europe and the Middle East, ActivTrades was selected as the winner by the editorial staff of over 120 journalists at Le Fonti, the international and independent media company and research centre.

Le Fonti credited the broker for âaiming to maximise its clientsâ trading through a unique mix of superior value proposition, diverse product offering and stellar customer serviceâ. Le Fontiâs judges added that ActivTrades offers âsome of the tightest spreads in the industryâ and a âwide range of professional webinarsâ.

ActivTrades specialises in providing industry-leading trading services in Forex and Contracts for Difference. As part of the companyâs ongoing commitment to protect its global customer base, ActivTrades doubled its client insurance in September to Â£1 million, at no additional cost to the customer. This upgraded protection provides further assurances to clients with significantly larger investments.

Ricardo Evangelista, International Desk Manager at ActivTrades, said, âOur corporate values centre on the needs of our clients and it is hugely satisfying to have our efforts recognised for the second year running.â

âIn times of rapid industry changes, we pride ourselves on going the extra mile for our clients. Our global customer base of over 50,000 is increasing year-on-year and in the third quarter of 2017 we recorded nearly 20,000 active traders. This is a testament to our ability to meet the marketâs expectations as well as our ongoing commitment to expand and add value to our services.â

A highly anticipated celebration uniting the worldâs leading corporate stars, the Le Fonti Awards recognises industry leaders in fields such as finance, banking, business and insurance.

ABOUT ACTIVTRADES

ActivTrades is a leading independent broker providing online trading services in Forex, Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and Spread Betting, operating since 2001. From its headquarters in London and its offices in Milan, Sofia and Dubai, ActivTrades serves an expansive global clientele who, over the years, have come to value its continuous innovation, excellent trading environment and effective risk management.

ActivTradesâ award-winning customer service is available 24 hours a day, Sunday evening through to Friday, and assists clients in 14 languages via phone, email and live chat.

A number of globally recognised awards have confirmed ActivTradesâ high standards over the years in areas like customer service, client protection and trading execution. The firm was also included in the Sunday Times Profit Track 100 list in 2017 for its large profit growth.

All leveraged products carry a high degree of risk to your capital and are not suitable for all investors.

ActivTrades PLC is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, registration number 434413.

The ActivTrades Excess of FSCS Insurance is subject to the Terms and Conditions of the policy wording; eligibility to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme depends on the nature and status of the claim.

