NexPlayer HTML5 Player Fully Compatible with Conviva across All Browsers and Devices

NexStreaming, the provider of NexPlayer SDK, the market leader player SDK for OTT apps, announced today that the NexPlayer HTML5 player is fully compatible with Conviva Video AI Platform. This pre-integrated solution brings great value to video services: from now on, they will be able to enable the highest quality HLS & DASH live streaming across all browsers and devices with NexPlayer, and ensure an outstanding user experience with accurate analytics about the quality of the video experience thanks to Conviva.
In this technology integration, NexPlayer HTML5 is fully optimized with Convivaâs QoE analytics. NexPlayer sends information regarding the use of the HTML5 based OTT service, including when the user pauses the video or the video is buffering as well as information about the frame-rate. Conviva measures and analyzes this information so that video service providers and publishers will know and have visibility into everything about the quality of their OTT service, including the way users interact with the content and make important decisions to improve the user experience.
âItâs exciting to expand this partnership with Conviva to HTML5 video services. Premium OTT providers are already providing an outstanding user experience in their video app-based services with our pre-integrated player SDK for Android and iOS apps. From from now on, they will be able to do the same across all browsersâ says Carlos Lucas, General Manager of NexPlayer SDK.
âSome of our most strategic publishers rely on NexPlayer SDK to deliver a high-quality streaming experience for their viewersâ, says Aditya Ganjam, Chief Product Officer at Conviva. âWith this partnership all new customers will experience a seamless integration and a quicker time to market with our combined solution.â
About NexPlayer SDK
NexStreaming is a global multimedia software company listed at KOSDAQ (139670) with more than 15 years in the market and focusing on the development of premium multimedia software. The main product of NexStreaming is NexPlayer, the market leader video player SDK for OTT apps. NexPlayer is well known for its 24/7 technical support and for its continuous player SDK upgrades. For more information on NexPlayer solutions, visit nexplayersdk.com.
