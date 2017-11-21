AGCO´s Innovation Rewarded with Prestigious Awards at Agritechnica 2017

- Business Wire
AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, achieved remarkable success with 17 major awards at the prestigious Agritechnica 2017 event in Hannover, Germany. As a result of the votes cast by an independent expert committee, AGCO was once again one of the most successful manufacturers at Agritechnica 2017 by way of the number of innovation awards received.
The new Fendt Track Tractor 943 Vario MT won the treasured award "Machine of the Year 2018" in the Category XXL Tractors (Photo: Business Wire)
âWinning these significant awards is a testament to our continued commitment to deliver high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world,â said Martin Richenhagen, Chairman, President and CEO, AGCO Corporation. âAGCOâs significant investment in research and development enables our brands to develop these award-winning innovations and technologies and we are proud that the industry and our customers recognize us for this commitment.â
AGCO received the following awards:
About AGCO:
AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and supports more productive farming through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, ChallengerÂ®, FendtÂ®, GSIÂ®, Massey FergusonÂ® and ValtraÂ®, supported by FuseÂ® precision technologies and farm optimization services, and are distributed globally through a combination of over 3,000 independent dealers and distributors in more than 150 countries. Founded in 1990, AGCO is headquartered in Duluth, GA, USA. In 2016, AGCO had net sales of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.
