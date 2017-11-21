330 43

AGCO´s Innovation Rewarded with Prestigious Awards at Agritechnica 2017

21/11/2017 - 10:35

- Business Wire

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, achieved remarkable success with 17 major awards at the prestigious Agritechnica 2017 event in Hannover, Germany. As a result of the votes cast by an independent expert committee, AGCO was once again one of the most successful manufacturers at Agritechnica 2017 by way of the number of innovation awards received.

The new Fendt Track Tractor 943 Vario MT won the treasured award "Machine of the Year 2018" in the Category XXL Tractors (Photo: Business Wire)

âWinning these significant awards is a testament to our continued commitment to deliver high-tech solutions for farmers feeding the world,â said Martin Richenhagen, Chairman, President and CEO, AGCO Corporation. âAGCOâs significant investment in research and development enables our brands to develop these award-winning innovations and technologies and we are proud that the industry and our customers recognize us for this commitment.â

AGCO received the following awards:

Tractor of the Year 2018: Valtra Versu T254 SmartTouch

Tractor of the Year 2018 Best Design: Valtra Versu T254 SmartTouch

Tractor of the Year 2018 Best of Specialised â Fendt 211 V Vario

Tractor of the Year 2018 Finalist: Massey Ferguson 5709 Dyna 4

Tractor of the Year 2018 Finalist: Massey Ferguson 3710

Tractor of the Year 2018 Finalist: Valtra A114

Machine of the Year Combine Harvester: Fendt & Massey Ferguson IDEAL

Machine of the Year Audience Choice Award: Fendt & Massey Ferguson IDEAL

Machine of the Year Tractor Upper Class Tractor: Valtra T Series

Machine of the Year Tractor XXL: Fendt 900 Vario MT

DLG Agritechnica Silver Innovation Awards: Fendt & Massey Ferguson IDEAL Combine Harvester, Fendt VarioPull System, Fendt e100 Vario, Fendt MARS/Xaver Mobile Agricultural Robot Swarms, AGCO agrirouter TM , GSI FlexWave Grain Silo Unloading System

, GSI FlexWave Grain Silo Unloading System Agrarmarketing Prize 2017, Finalist: Fendt IDEAL advertising campaign

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural solutions and supports more productive farming through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO products are sold through five core brands, ChallengerÂ®, FendtÂ®, GSIÂ®, Massey FergusonÂ® and ValtraÂ®, supported by FuseÂ® precision technologies and farm optimization services, and are distributed globally through a combination of over 3,000 independent dealers and distributors in more than 150 countries. Founded in 1990, AGCO is headquartered in Duluth, GA, USA. In 2016, AGCO had net sales of approximately $7.4 billion. For more information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

