Record Attendance at Japan Content Showcase 2017!

20/11/2017 - 12:10

Japan Content Showcase 2017 was held October 23-26 at Ikebukuro Sunshine City and the Shibuya Excel Hotel Tokyu. A record 19,549 people participated in sales meetings, excluding the TIMM Showcase Live.

Other new records this year were 371 exhibiting groups from 27 countries and regions and 1,549 buyers from 48 countries and regions. There was a significant increase in overseas buyers this year, the 1022 foreign registrations representing an increase of more than 10% over last year. The number of non-Japanese Asian buyers increased by 6%, North Americans by 13%, South Americans by 44%, and Europeans by 49%. The number of Middle Eastern buyers doubled, and there were more than five times the number of Russian buyers as last year. French buyers were up 70%, Italians 60%, British 75%, and Germans 50%.

Business matching was a new service offered by the organizers this year. Meetings were arranged between 22 corporate sellers and 59 corporate buyers for a total of 179 sales negotiations. Exhibitor booths dealing in intellectual property and Book Adaptation rights were marked with a special symbol in the market guidebook that ledto increased business meetings as well. Nine companies were able to promote their content and services on a new miniature stage.

A total of 28 popular and engaging seminars on a variety of topics (IP business, international co-production, anime songs and the latest music markets, the Chinese market, virtual reality, and more) were held across both venues. There were 19 live showcase performances during the three days at the Shibuya venue, while Ikebukuro hosted numerous lively events at the Sunshine City Fountain Plaza and the Tsutaya Ikebukuro AK event space.

All in all, Japan Content Showcase 2017 brought together a rich array of music, film, animation, and genre-bending content over four days, successfully achieving its twin goals spreading Japanese content information overseas and encouraging efficient networking among key industry players.

Japan Content Showcase 2017

Dates: Monday, October 23 through Thursday, October 26

Venues: Ikebukuro Sunshine City, Shibuya Excel Hotel Tokyu, and others

Hosted by: METI, PROMIC (TIMM), UNIJAPAN (TIFFCOM), AJA (TIAF)

Official website: http://www.jcs.tokyo/en/

