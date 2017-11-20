Synteract Thought Leaders to Speak & Exhibit at Partnerships in Clinical Trials Europe in Amsterdam

- Business Wire
(Booth #17) â Thought leaders from Synteract, a full-service, international contract research organization (CRO), will exhibit and present at Partnerships in Clinical Trials Europe (PCT), November 28-29, Amsterdam, Netherlands. With awareness of the shifting CRO landscape and the complexity this represents to biopharma companies as they make critical outsourcing decisions, Synteract invites attendees to âPause to rethink what matters most from your CRO.â
Vice President, Global Medical and Regulatory Affairs at Synteract, Dr. Martine Dehlinger-Kremer, will speak on âThe EU Clinical Trials Regulation: Are you prepared for its implementation?â at the event on Tuesday, November 28 at noon. She will address how evolving industry needs are driving momentum towards implementation of a new regulation governing clinical trials, the expected impact on sponsors and necessary steps toward preparedness.
Attendees are encouraged to stop by Booth #17 for coffee and conversation. They can also contact Trisha Vonder Reith, executive director marketing communications at trisha.vonderreith@synteract.com to set up a specific appointment time.
Visit SynteractÂ´s full schedule of events and follow its social channels on LinkedIn and Twitter for live updates during the conference.
About Synteract
With 800 staff members across 21 countries, SynteractHCR is an international full-service contract research organization with a successful three-decade track record supporting biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies in all phases of clinical development. SynteractHCR has conducted Phase I-IV studies on six continents and in more than 60 countries, offering broad therapeutic expertise, with notable depth in oncology, immunotherapy, CNS and infectious disease, among other indications. With its âShared Work â Shared Visionâ philosophy, SynteractHCR provides customized services collaboratively and cost effectively, ensuring on-time delivery of quality data to help bring tomorrowâs treatments to patients.
