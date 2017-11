330 43

Fiorano Launches PSD2 Solution for Banks for Seamless Regulatory Compliance

20/11/2017 - 12:00

Fiorano Software, a proven global leader in Integration Middleware and API Management, today announced the launch of Fiorano PSD2, a platform solution enabling banks to comply with the European Union’s Revised Payment Service Directive (PSD2) regulations. Fiorano’s end-to-end PSD2 solution is built on the industry´s leading banking Integration and API Management infrastructure serving as an onramp for future eDigital Banking initiatives.

Banks across Europe need to be PSD2 compliant by January 2018. They are also facing severe competition from FinTechs to improve online payments, customer engagement experiences and making cross-border payments safer. “By building on PSD2 as a solution on top of a tightly integrated API Management and ESB platform, Fiorano masks complex technical details, dramatically simplifies the time and effort for compliance,” said Mr. Atul Saini, CEO of Fiorano Software.

Fiorano PSD2 provides a seamless solution that integrates with all leading core banking platforms and can be implemented in weeks. It enables banks to refine their PSD2 strategy while adapting services to emerging digital business demands. Fiorano PSD2 facilitates banks with functionality to secure APIs for exposing critical account information, predefine flows for typical payment scenarios, offer detailed transaction history for all consumer account activity and create complete cryptographic traces of each transaction with detailed logs.

About Fiorano: Founded in 1995, Fiorano is a trusted provider of enterprise integration middleware, high performance messaging and distributed systems. Fiorano´s innovative event-driven SOA platform integrates applications and complex technologies into an enterprise nervous system.

