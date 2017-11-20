- Business Wire
Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced the European Commissionâs (EC) marketing authorization of ONTRUZANTÂ®, a biosimilar referencing HerceptinÂ® (trastuzumab), for the treatment of early breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer. ONTRUZANTÂ® is the first trastuzumab biosimilar to receive regulatory approval in Europe.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171119005066/en/
Christopher Hansung Ko, President & CEO of Samsung Bioepis. (Photo: Business Wire)
The EC approval of ONTRUZANTÂ® applies to all 28 European Union (EU) member states and the European Economic Area (EEA) member states of Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. ONTRUZANTÂ® will be commercialized by MSD, which is known as Merck in the United States and Canada.
âBreast cancer remains the most common form of cancer affecting women. We hope ONTRUZANT will play an important role expanding patient access to trastuzumab across the region,â said Christopher Hansung Ko, President & CEO of Samsung Bioepis. âThrough relentless process innovation and an uncompromising commitment to quality, we remain dedicated to advancing one of the industryÂ´s strongest biosimilar pipelines, so that more cancer patients and healthcare systems across Europe will benefit from biosimilars.â
ONTRUZANTÂ® is the fourth biosimilar developed by Samsung Bioepis to receive EC marketing authorization. Samsung Bioepis has also received marketing authorizations for BenepaliÂ® (etanercept), FlixabiÂ® (infliximab) and ImraldiÂ® (adalimumab).
About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.
Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the worldÂ´s leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates that includes six first-wave candidates that cover the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and diabetes. Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung BioLogics and Biogen. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com.
i HerceptinÂ® is a registered trademark of Genentech Inc.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171119005066/en/
El director general de Tráfico (DGT), Gregorio Serrano, ha anunciado que se decretarán servicios mínimos del 50% en caso de que los …
Zinedine Zidane salió a principios de mes a defender con fogosidad a Karim Benzema. La culpa fue de Lineker y sus comentarios en Twitter. El …
Se toma la decisión, se intenta, se vuelve a intentarlo... y el embarazo no llega. Cada día cientos de personas viven la misma situación y …
El Lamborghini Urus, el primer SUV de la prestigiosa marca italiana, continúa suscitando el fervor de los amantes al motor por medio de …
Vuelve la Champions. Hoy juega el Real Madrid. En Chipre. Aquí puede consultar la hora y la TV para verlo. Al frente del ataque merengue, …
Un vídeo publicado por la Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Pinellas, en Florida, muestra el momento exacto en que una avioneta se estrella …
El abogado Miguel Ángel Morán, uno de los dos letrados de la joven madrileña que denunció una violación en grupo en los sanfermines de …
Las autoridades de Florida (EEUU) han tenido que evacuar una playa cercana a Miami por la aparición de un inusual y peligroso bañista: un …
Diego Pablo Simeone, entrenador del Atlético de Madrid, no está para juegos o bromas. No con su equipo al borde del adiós de la Champions …
Fisker, el fábricante de automóviles eléctricos estadounidense que anteriormente se dio a conocer por el deportivo Karma, pretende …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Primera ciudad flotante del mundo
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens