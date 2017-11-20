Empresas y finanzas
Samsung Bioepis Receives Regulatory Approval for Europe´s First Trastuzumab Biosimilar, ONTRUZANT®

20/11/2017 - 11:50

- Business Wire

Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. today announced the European Commissionâs (EC) marketing authorization of ONTRUZANTÂ®, a biosimilar referencing HerceptinÂ® (trastuzumab), for the treatment of early breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer. ONTRUZANTÂ® is the first trastuzumab biosimilar to receive regulatory approval in Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171119005066/en/

Christopher Hansung Ko, President & CEO of Samsung Bioepis. (Photo: Business Wire)

The EC approval of ONTRUZANTÂ® applies to all 28 European Union (EU) member states and the European Economic Area (EEA) member states of Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. ONTRUZANTÂ® will be commercialized by MSD, which is known as Merck in the United States and Canada.

âBreast cancer remains the most common form of cancer affecting women. We hope ONTRUZANT will play an important role expanding patient access to trastuzumab across the region,â said Christopher Hansung Ko, President & CEO of Samsung Bioepis. âThrough relentless process innovation and an uncompromising commitment to quality, we remain dedicated to advancing one of the industryÂ´s strongest biosimilar pipelines, so that more cancer patients and healthcare systems across Europe will benefit from biosimilars.â

ONTRUZANTÂ® is the fourth biosimilar developed by Samsung Bioepis to receive EC marketing authorization. Samsung Bioepis has also received marketing authorizations for BenepaliÂ® (etanercept), FlixabiÂ® (infliximab) and ImraldiÂ® (adalimumab).

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the worldÂ´s leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates that includes six first-wave candidates that cover the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and diabetes. Samsung Bioepis is a joint venture between Samsung BioLogics and Biogen. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com.

i HerceptinÂ® is a registered trademark of Genentech Inc.

Otras noticias

