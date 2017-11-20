330 43

Much-Anticipated CHTF 2017 Top 10 Products Are Unveiled

20/11/2017 - 10:40

The 19th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF 2017), with the theme of âInnovation-Driven Development and Supply Quality Upgradeâ, is taking place from November 16 to 21 at Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center. On the afternoon of November 10, the CHTF 2017 Top 10 Products were unveiled at the awards ceremony by Mr. Gao Zimin, Vice Mayor of Shenzhen City.

A total of 322 entries competed for the honor Top 10 Products, and the voting lasted nearly 3 months. 60 candidate products in the fields of new energy, 3D print, flexible display, life sciences, unmanned vehicles and AI were shortlisted by the organizer, experts and media representatives and went for open voting online.

The final Top 10 Products all represent the most advanced technologies in their respective sectors: the water-making device that can make water out of air, the smart sportswear that can monitor heartbeat and other health data, the 3D bio-printer that can print a functioning ovary, the clean energy air-conditioning station, the smart security system for kids, the 6.01-inch full screen, the flexible fast-charge battery, the 3-G gene sequencer, the automatic pilot level 4 solution, and anti-haze window screen.

Also unveiled at the ceremony were the âTop 8 Eye-Catching Productsâ which represent the taste of the public. Winners included the 3D motion-activated camera and the unmanned surface patrol vehicle.

As a warmup activity before CHTF 2017âs official kick-off, Top 10 Products gained much public attention for the fair. See you at CHTF 2017!

