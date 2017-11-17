330 43

Europe´s Top Photographers to Showcase Work in the UAE

17/11/2017 - 12:50

Some of the worldâs most talented photographers will be sharing their unique experiences and awe-inspiring images though a series of exhibitions, workshops and discussions in the UAE next week, from November 22-25, as part of the International Photography Festival, Xposure 2017. Included among them are ten of the most exciting photographers from mainland Europe.

Veteran Italian photographer Andrea Belluso is well known in the fashion and beauty world with over 30 years of international work experience and a long list of top brand clients on his portfolio.

The Slovenian-born Beno Saradzic is a multi-specialist visual artist and a Canon Explorer for Europe, the Middle East and North Africa and is specifically known in professional circles as a time-lapse cinematographer, director, producer, editor, and pre-visualisation 3-D artist.

Germanyâs Bjoern Lauen has lived and breathed photography for the last 20 years. His work has been published in national and international media such as Guardian, Wall Street Journal and more.

Erik Johansson is a Swedish-born artist based in Prague who creates surreal images by recombining hundreds of original photographs and other materials on image manipulation software to alter the image digitally and to illustrate his idea.

Fabian Oefner from Switzerland encourages audiences to conceptualise in new ways and accept that art and science do not exist on opposite ends of the academic spectrum. His work is frequentlyÂ featured in international blogs and printed publicationsÂ such as The Washington Post, National Geographic, Der Spiegel, Stern, etc.

Lars Boering from the Netherlands, MD of the World Press Photo Foundation, is known worldwide for his fascinating master class in âPhotography for Advanced Storytellingâ. He has curated numerous festivals.

David Anthony Hall from Dublin participated in over 40 international art fairs and his work features in private collections in 14 countries. His inspiration is drawn from nature, particularly trees. Each of his works viewed up close reveal new details while from afar they present vistas that entice the entire line of sight.

Xposure 2017 welcomes professional, university students, school pupils, photojournalists and ordinary visitors. To learn more about the festival, please visit www.xposure.ae and social networking platforms by using #xposurexpf.

