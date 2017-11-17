330 43

Double Win for Vocalink at the 2017 Payments Awards

17/11/2017 - 12:10

Vocalink, a Mastercard company, was last night awarded with two prestigious awards - The Overall Winner and the Payments Infrastructure ofÂ the Year Award, for its leading technology and expertise, and in recognition for a milestone year that saw Vocalinkâs solutions transform the way people and businesses move money across the globe.

2017 saw VocalinkÂ deliver ground-breaking immediate payments solutions both in the US and Thailand as well as enabling access to the UK payments industry through their payments gateway solution PayPort. The business also saw the launch of the new image based cheque clearing system, creating a robust and more efficient system in the UK.

RTPÂ® in the US: This week,Â Vocalink announced the launch of RTPÂ® (Real-Time Payments) in the US on behalf of The Clearing House;Â one ofÂ the most comprehensiveÂ real-timeÂ payment systemsÂ ever created globallyÂ thatÂ is expected to transform theÂ U.S.Â payments landscape. Set to empower consumers and businesses to send and receiveÂ immediateÂ paymentsÂ domestically, financialÂ processesÂ thatÂ used to takeÂ daysÂ can now beÂ concludedÂ inÂ seconds.Â Two banks âÂ U.S.Â Bank andÂ BNY MellonÂ â have completed the first live transactions. At its core, the technology behindÂ The Clearing Houseâs RTP systemÂ is an evolution ofÂ VocalinkâsÂ highly successful and reliable systems developed for the U.K., Singapore and Thailand. These real-time solutions sit at theÂ centreÂ of the global payments infrastructure and have been designed to ârun onÂ theirÂ own railsâ, working alongside and between conventional settlement systems.Â TheÂ TCHÂ systemÂ operatesÂ 24/7Â to processÂ credit transfers, requestsÂ for payment, requestsÂ for information, confirmation messages, returned and rejected payments and system and serviceÂ related messages.Â ItÂ alsoÂ integrates support for multiple transaction channels, including online and mobile.

PromptPay in Thailand:Â Earlier this year, Vocalink had unprecedented success with the launch of PromptPay in Thailand that went live on the 21 January 2017.Â Created forÂ Thailandâs main interbank payments provider, alreadyÂ 36.2 million Thai citizens have signed up toÂ PromptPay (more than half the population) with 47.3 million payments already made and 23 banks signed up. Billions of Thai Baht flow through the PromptPay service, of which over a quarter has been the transfer of benefit payments from the government to people.Â At present the system is handling in excess of 35,000 transactions per day. The launch of real-time payments is a breakthrough for Thailand and part of a government-led strategy to bring 21st century banking services to all communities in Thailand. PromptPay will accelerate adoption of mobile payments, address financial inclusion and support the expansion of Thailandâs burgeoning digital economy. At the same time, it will reduce Thailandâs reliance on a physical banking infrastructure and cash. For the banks, the provision of an adaptor has greatly reduced the cost of entry to real-time payments.

Paul Stoddart, CEO,Â Vocalink, a Mastercard company:

âWe are delighted to have been recognised by the industry for what has been a milestone year for Vocalink. Working with The Clearing House, RTPÂ® isÂ aÂ best-in-class, functionally rich systemÂ capable of meetingÂ the demands of todayâs U.S.Â economy while building a system robust enough and flexible enough for further innovation. In Thailand, PromptPay has been an outstanding success that is nowÂ revolutionising payments for the countryâs 60m population offering themÂ access to instant payments via mobile, online and ATM channels for the first time. At home,Â we have supported the up and coming challenger banks, such as Starling Bank and financial institutions through our payment gateway product PayPort, whichÂ helps to facilitate a level playing field between established financial institutions and challengers, enabling immediate payments for all kinds of Payment Service Providers (PSPs).â

Vocalink, a Mastercard company was also recognised for the successful project delivery of all of its innovative world-class payment solutions in the back-drop of ambitious timescales and the need to resolve a range of significant challenges, such as different messaging standards and banking practices, with new innovations and creative solutions - including the new cheque clearing system that was launched last month.

About Vocalink

A Mastercard company, Vocalink designs, builds and operates industry-leading bank account-based payment systems. Our technologies power the UKâs real-time payments, settlements and direct debit systems, as well as the UKâs network of over 70,000 ATMs. In 2016, we processed over 90 percent of salaries, more than 70 percent of household bills and almost all state benefits in the UK. In addition, our proven real-time bank account-based payment solutions provide more payment choice to customers in Singapore, Thailand and the United States. For payment news and insight from Vocalink visit CONNECT -Â http://connect.Vocalink.com/

