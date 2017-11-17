Empresas y finanzas
Smart Contract Security Startup Quantstamp Token Sale Oversubscribed by $9.5M

Quantstamp announced today that their targeted $11 million token presale was oversubscribed by $9.5 million, bringing the total raised to $20.5 million. The remaining $9.5 million will be sold through a crowdsale to the public wait list of 40,000 on Friday at 2:00 pm UTC.

Blockchain is secure. Smart contracts arenÂ´t. Quantstamp is launching its token sale Friday, Nov. 17 ...

Blockchain is secure. Smart contracts arenÂ´t. Quantstamp is launching its token sale Friday, Nov. 17th to bring to market an automated security solution for Ethereum smart contracts.

Enthusiasm for Quantstamp has been building since the company first announced its âProof-of-Caringâ program. Quantstamp enthusiasts across the world participated in various ways to get the word out about the need for Quantstampâs smart contract protection.

âWe launched Proof-of-Caring to bring our token sale back to the crypto community roots. The community really understands that what we are doing is vital to the long-term success and viability of Ethereum,â said Richard Ma, Quantstampâs co-founder.

Recently accepted to the Y Combinator class of 2018, Quantstamp is the one of the few crypto startups to be represented. To become the future standard for security smart contracts, Quantstamp co-founders Richard Ma and Steven Stewart understood the importance of not only building a foundation of blockchain users in the community for support, but also demonstrating mainstream success.

Y Combinator Partner Aaron Harris said, âQuantstamp is solving a critical issue with smart contracts on the blockchain. Smart contracts are growing at an exponential rate and could become a billion dollar market, yet are vulnerable to hacks that prevent widespread adoption. At Y Combinator, we support big world-changing ideas, and are proud to support Quantstampâ.

To join the Crowdsale, pre-register by visiting https://token.quantstamp.com.

