ICSC Releases Socio-Economic Impact Report for European Retail Real Estate

- Business Wire
The International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) today releases its biannual Socio-Economic Impact Report for European Retail Real Estate at MAPIC. The report summarises the power that retail real estate creates for the local economies, from GDP to jobs, as well as the benefits for consumers.
âRetail real estate is thriving in Europe, as it does around the world,â said Tom McGee, President and CEO of ICSC. âThe industry continues to keep up with the wants and needs of the consumer and takes on a variety of shapes and sizes. It will continue to be an essential pillar of social and economic growth and commerce, and one that benefits the vitality of its local communities.â
ICSC predicts that by 2022 Millennials are expected to increase their spending on goods and services by 110% from â¬10,047 in 2012 per person to â¬21,053, the biggest increase of any age group. By 2022, Millennials will have also shifted the proportion of how they spend their money. They will spend a marginally greater proportion of their discretionary income on things like groceries, leisure and recreation, hotels and restaurants as well as other goods and services. They will spend relatively less on housing (30% to 25%).
McGee continued: âBy 2025, Millennials are set to overtake Baby Boomers to become the largest demographic group in Europe and, as they move into their prime spending years, will be a significant consumer group and a key driver of demand for retail real estate. This generation is different than their predecessors and crave experience at their convenience, from interacting with a physical product before purchase to enjoying a meal with friends and family. Retail real estate provides that touchpoint for consumers that cannot be replicated from home or anywhere else.â
Trends highlighted in the report include:
Physical Retail Remains Dominant Sales Channel, Online Growth Slowing
Total 2016 retail spending in the EU was â¬2.544 trillion, up from â¬2.491 trillion in 2015. â¬2.394 trillion, or 94.4% came from store-based retail sales and the online contribution of bricks and mortar retailers. Pure play online retail sales only accounts for 4.4% of total EU retail sales in 2016. The remaining 1.5% comes from other non-store sales.
Flexible Employment and Economy Driven by Retail Real Estate
Retail real estate, in total, provides more than 27 million jobs, accounting for 12.4% of all EU employment. With the retail industry offering flexible work policies, 49% of Europeâs wholesale and retail trade workforce in 2016 were women. This flexibility also reduces âexcessâ labour and allows retailers to match peak days and hours. Itâs also a boon to the younger generation, as nearly 20% of 15-24 year olds work in the wholesale and retail trade sector.
Per the report, tax rates from retail and shopping centres also prove the value these facilities provide to their community beyond retail. While each country has different sales and VAT rates, EU 2016 retail sales generated â¬1,727 billion in tax revenue, with 27% of those sales occurring in shopping centres. These billions are then reinvested in the community in local municipalities such as schools, government and emergency services.
Redevelopment and Diversification Remain Key Tool to Attract Consumers
As cities continue to grow, the existing bricks and mortar locations are being redeveloped and refurbished to ensure the space is properly equipped to meet the needs of todayâs contemporary tenants and consumers continue to spend more of their discretionary income on recreation and services. Property owners are diversifying their tenant mix to include non-retail tenants, such as food and beverage operators, fitness and spa amenities and a wide range of educational, cultural and entertainment facilities.
ICSC members can download the report for free from www.icsc.org.
About ICSC
ICSC serves the global retail real estate industry. We provide our 70,000+ member network in over 100 countries with invaluable resources, connections and industry insights, and actively work together to shape public policy. For more information about ICSC visitÂ www.icsc.org.
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171116005418/en/
Miguel González Martín del Campo, más conocido como Míchel, ha dedicado unas palabras al famoso anuncio televisivo de Valderrama, en el …
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid podría plantear al Consorcio Regional de Transportes una nueva configuración de la red de autobuses nocturnos …
Puede que parezca un cruce entre el concurso de Eurovisión, el cónclave papal y la rifa de un club social, pero una votación entre …
El FC Barcelona ha conseguido este sábado la victoria al ganar al Leganés en Butarque por 0-3 en uno de los encuentros más importantes de …
El delantero uruguayo Luis Suárez protagonizó una de las imágenes controvertidas de la jornada de LaLiga Santander tras marcar el segundo …
Miles de personas se manifiestan hoy en el centro de Lisboa para exigir que se revalorice el trabajo y a los trabajadores implementando …
La plantilla vizcaína de General Electric, en huelga desde el 9 de octubre, volverá el lunes al trabajo tras aprobar en asamblea el …
Cae la hoja, pero las delicatesen están al alza. La llegada del otoño trae de regalo una pujante despensa.
La mayoría de personas están familiarizadas con las principales características de un perfil psicópata; una buena película de género …
A la hora de adquirir productos, los ricos del mundo buscan la exclusividad. A pesar de que existe un amplio mercado del lujo donde adquirir …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El Málaga Port, un hotel del futuro
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens