Calvin Klein, Inc. Announces Holiday Retail Experience with Amazon Fashion

17/11/2017 - 11:20

Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], and Amazon Fashion today announced the CALVIN KLEIN X Amazon Fashion holiday retail experience, available for customers to shop now through December 31st. The experience will include pop-up shops in New York City and Los Angeles, as well as an online brand store on Amazon.com/mycalvins.

The holiday retail experience is a first between Amazon Fashion and CALVIN KLEIN, and will include exclusive styles available only to Amazon customers at the pop-ups and the online brand store. The pop-ups will be located in New York Cityâs SoHo neighborhood and in the city of Santa Monica in Los Angeles. Each location will sell CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR products, including menâs and womenâs underwear and loungewear offerings, while the online CALVIN KLEIN brand store will offer an expanded selection of both CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR and CALVIN KLEIN JEANS product.

âWe are proud to collaborate with Amazon Fashion on this exciting retail concept,â said Cheryl Abel-Hodges, head of Calvin Klein Underwear and President, The Underwear Group of PVH. âIt is our goal to deliver an immersive and content-driven shopping environment to the consumer, and we are thrilled to introduce this experience to CALVIN KLEIN and Amazon shoppers, both online and offline, just in time for the holiday season.â

Visitors to the pop-up shops will be able to easily purchase by scanning a bar code in the Amazon App and having their items delivered to their home, or they can purchase in-store. Fitting rooms will contain Amazon Echo devices, which will allow shoppers to ask Alexa various questions about the CALVIN KLEIN product and experience, control lighting features, and play music of their choice.

Both pop-up shops will feature areas aimed to engage and entertain customers. Customization stations will allow shoppers to have their purchased CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR items personalized with special embroidery. Content creation spaces will encourage shoppers to create their own unique, sharable social media clips. Lounge areas will connect shoppers between the bi-coastal shops via video calling on the Amazon Echo Show, allowing them to interact and share exciting content in real time.

Throughout the holiday season, the shops will host special events with notable personalities, including supermodel and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss and comedian and author Lilly Singh. Both Kloss and Singh are featured in the Amazon.com/mycalvins brand shop and prominently in store throughout the duration of the holiday retail experience.

âThe holiday season is one of the most important shopping times for our customers, and we are delighted to team up with CALVIN KLEIN to provide a fun, interactive experience that connects our customers to product in an engaging way,â stated Michelle Rothman, Vice President at Amazon Fashion. âCustomers will also be able to shop exclusive CALVIN KLEIN items on amazon.com/mycalvins.â

CALVIN KLEIN is a global lifestyle brand that exemplifies bold, progressive ideals and a seductive aesthetic. We seek to thrill and inspire our audience while using provocative imagery and striking designs to ignite the senses.

Founded in 1968 by Calvin Klein and his business partner Barry Schwartz, we have built our reputation as a leader in American fashion through our clean aesthetic and innovative designs. Global retail sales of CALVIN KLEIN brand products exceeded $8 billion in 2016 and were distributed in over 110 countries. CALVIN KLEIN employs over 10,000 associates globally. We were acquired by PVH Corp. in 2003.

With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world.Â We haveÂ over 35,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and over $8 billion in annual revenues.Â We ownÂ the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warnerâsand Olga brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands.

*TheÂ SpeedoÂ brand is licensed forÂ North AmericaÂ and theÂ CaribbeanÂ in perpetuity fromÂ Speedo International Limited.

