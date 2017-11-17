330 43

Xilam Welcomes more than 2 Million Subscribers on YouTube

17/11/2017 - 11:20

Xilam (Paris:XIL), the award-winning French animation production company, manages over 21 channels on YouTube. Xilam Animationâs digital channels have hit a massive milestone â the official YouTube channels for Oggy & the Cockroaches, Zig & Sharko, The Daltons and A kind of Magic have collectively welcomed more than 2 million subscribers.

Oggy & the Cockroachesâ official channel just received its Golden Button from the team at YouTube for garnering over 1,300,000 subscribers. In addition, Oggyâs channel has reaped over 1,000,000,000 billion views in just three years, following its inception in October 2014.

Xilamâs Zig & Sharko show is also gaining momentum on YouTube with almost 730,000 subscribers on board, followed by Daltons, A kind of Magic and Space Goofs.

Marc du Pontavice, Founder and CEO at Xilam Animation, said: âAs mobile consumption of kids content favors on-demand viewing, weâre thrilled that Xilamâs shows are able to offer a stronger opportunity for family co-viewing and we are proud to be a partner of YouTube Kids App since the beginning.â

Gregory Dray, Director, Head of Kids/Family Entertainment and Learning, EMEA, YouTube at Google, said: âWe are impressed with the way Xilam embraced YouTube and YouTube Kids to reach and entertain families all over the world. Hitting 1.5Bn lifetime views is a significant milestone for any creator on YouTube - XilamÂ´s shows have clearly struck a particular cord with our usersâ.

He added: âXilamÂ´s amazing success on YouTube and YouTube Kids has been driven by the quality of its IPs, but also by a spirit of constant innovation and experimentation to adapt to the on-demand and global nature of our platforms. We are looking forward to expanding on our existing successful partnership and creating together best-in-class content experiences for millions of families worldwideâ.

About Xilam

Xilam is one of Europeâs leading animation companies, producing and distributing original childrenâs and family entertainment content in both 2D and CGI formats across TV, film and digital media platforms. Founded in 1995 by Marc du Pontavice, the award-winning Paris-based company owns a catalogue of more than 2,000 animated episodes and 3 feature films including strong brands such as Oggy & the Cockroaches, Zig & Sharko, The Daltons, Rolling with the Ronks and its first pre-school property, Paprika.

Broadcast in over 160 countries on all the major global childrenâs TV networks, these series are also breaking records on all the major digital platforms, including YouTube with over 250 million views per month, ranking Xilam as one of the top global content providers in animation.

Xilam employs more than 400 people, including 300 artists, who are based across its four studios located in Paris, Lyon, AngoulÃªme and HÃ´-Chi-Minh Ville in Vietnam.

