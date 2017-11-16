330 43

Wipro Launches Industry-Specific Solutions as Extensions to SAP® Leonardo

16/11/2017 - 14:30

- Business Wire

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the launch of industry-specific solutions on SAPÂ® Leonardo. The first set of solutions will focus on the utilities industry, while the next will cover the consumer and manufacturing industries.

SAP Leonardo is a holistic digital innovation system that comprehensively integrates future-facing technologies and capabilities into SAP Cloud Platform. Wipro will leverage SAP Leonardo themes such as IoT, blockchain, machine learning, Big Data, insights and analytics to build solutions that will support insight-driven decision-making for customers. To begin with, Wipro and SAP are jointly developing use cases that leverage blockchain technology for the utilities industry.

Wipro plans to build microservices as extensions to the SAP Leonardo portfolio on SAP Cloud Platform. These microservices will be aligned with SAPâs future product roadmap.

As part of the partnership, Wipro will develop industry-specific analytics âappsâ on its insights-as-a-service solution, Data Discovery Platform, leveraging SAP Leonardo analytics, Big Data and data intelligence capabilities.

Bhanumurthy B.M., President and Chief Operating Officer, Wipro Limited, said,âWe are keen to leverage SAP Leonardo to drive innovation for our customers. Given our strengths in blockchain, IoT, machine learning and analytics, and our long-standing partnership with SAP, we believe that we are well positioned to build industry-specific digital solutions to power our customersâ transformation journey.â

âWith SAP Leonardo, we support our customers in implementing differentiated digital solutions,â added Bernd Leukert, member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Products & Innovation. âAn excellent technical foundation, integration into core business processes and a strong ecosystem are imperative to succeed in the digital economy. Joining forces with Wipro is a great example of collaboration to realize business value for our customers using technologies such as IoT, machine learning and blockchain.â

