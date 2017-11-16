330 43

Time to Market Drastically Reduced for Banks to Deploy MOTIONCODE?

16/11/2017 - 12:40

- Business Wire

IDEMIA, the global leader in trusted identities for an increasingly digital world, today announced that MOTION CODEâ¢ cryptograms can be deployed faster reducing drastically the time to market for banks so that they can immediately begin offering this unique payment solution to consumers.

Based on the Visaâs dCVV2 specification, MOTION CODEâ¢ will be seamless for issuers to get started with a dynamic payment card by removing the need for any system upgrade. It will facilitate the deployment of MOTION CODEâ¢ payment cards from IDEMIA to secure Card-Not-Present (CNP) payments such as online transactions.

âThis is a major step in protecting online transactions. Card issuers will now be able to easily use the Visa dCVV2 Authenticate service rather than having to integrate a dedicated server, which can take time and resources. This means MOTION CODEâ¢ cards will be deployed faster, and consumersâ identification and payments will be better protected,â said Eric Duforest, Executive Vice-President for Financial Institutions activities at IDEMIA.

MOTION CODEâ¢ adds a new layer of security to online transactions. It reduces CNP fraud and it is completely frictionless to the cardholders and retailers. The static printed code (CVV2) is replaced by a mini-screen that displays an automatically refreshed code generated by an algorithm (dynamic CVV2). It significantly reduces the value of stolen codes, as the issuer can identify old codes and decline the transaction.

In addition, MOTION CODEâ¢ has proven during the ongoing roll outs to be a great customer acquisition product. Consumers like the innovation and this card becomes very quickly their âTop of Walletâ preferred card.

MOTION CODEâ¢ is already in the hands of cardholders in Europe and Asia. Card issuers in most regions of the world will now be able to rapidly deploy MOTION CODEâ¢.

Â

