Bertin Launches the Sterilwave 100: the Ultra-Compact Solution for the Management of Potentially Infectious Hospital Waste

Bertin Technologies is unveiling its new innovative Sterilwave 100 solution for the on-site treatment of biomedical waste at MEDICA Fair (Dusseldorf, November 13-16). No bigger than a household washing machine, the ultra-compact Sterilwave 100 unit offers the technology, high performance, traceability, efficiency and quality of equipment of the Sterilwave range. This latest model completes the existing range, comprising Sterilwave 440 and Sterilwave 250, to meet the needs of healthcare clinics, hospitals, laboratories and other establishments producing medical waste.
The Sterilwave range uses an alternative technologycontrasting with conventional processes of incineration, autoclaving and landfilling. The automated process is carried out in a single tank, following four steps:
In 30 minutes, the medical waste to be disposed of is transformed into a compact, dry, inert material, with a 25% weight reduction and a 80% volume reduction. As the system achieves a bacterial inactivation level exceeding 8log10*, the waste can then be mixed with household waste and disposed of via existing waste treatment channels, therefore generating savings ( technical and logistics). It also massively reduces risks of contamination.
The Sterilwave process and its results, tested by the Pasteur Institute and IRM (Institut de Recherche en Microbiologie) under the supervision of the French Health and Environment Ministries, has been certified as complying with French standard NF X30-503. It also complies with international regulatory standards regarding the required efficacy of disinfection (STAATT recommendations).
Designed and produced in France, the Sterilwave technology has already attracted international interest. Eurotec Environmental has installed two Sterilwave 440 units at Barts Health NHS Trust, Whipps Cross Hospital, London. Eurotec Environmental was presented with the 2017 Product Innovation Award by IHEEM (Institute of Healthcare Engineering & Estate Management), October 10th 2017. Thanks to this Sterilwave installation, Eurotec Environmental also won a Green Apple Environment Award 2017 (London, November 6th 2017). This prize is awarded for environmental best practices worldwide.
