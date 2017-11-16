330 43

Michael Phelps Becomes Crystal Lagoons´ Official World Ambassador

16/11/2017 - 10:50

- Business Wire

Water is not the only element decorated swimmer Michael Phelps and multinational water-innovation company Crystal Lagoons have in common.

Michael Phelps Becomes Crystal Lagoonsâ Official World Ambassador. (Photo: Business Wire)

As of today, Crystal Lagoons officially announced a strategic alliance with the greatest swimmer of all time, Michael Phelps. The common cause tying both together is the goal of bringing swimming and water sports activities to communities around the world via Crystal Lagoonsâ industry-leading technology that transforms ordinary landscapes into majestic crystal clear lagoons.

Fernando Fischmann, Founder of Crystal Lagoons, said that, âIt is a great honor for us to have a great sportsman like Michael Phelps coming on board, willing to invest his time in collaborating with the company. We believe crystal clear lagoons will help bring swimming and water sports into the 21st century. In addition to the wide range of water sports activities, crystal clear lagoons also provide an inclusive environment for social and leisure activities within a majestic, tropical setting.â

The concept of crystal clear lagoons has been well received and the company is actively engaged in more than 600 projects â in different development and negotiation stages â worldwide. In addition, Crystal Lagoons is developing a public access model with projects in countries including the United States, Thailand, Australia, Turkey, Argentina, and Chile.

About Crystal Lagoons

Crystal Lagoons is a multinational company, with U.S. headquarters in Miami, Florida, that has developed an innovative concept and technology, patented in 190 countries, allowing for the construction and maintenance of unlimited size bodies of water in crystal clear conditions at low cost. Crystal Lagoonsâ impressive turquoise waters are revolutionizing not only the real estate world but also water and energy production. Applications range from bringing idyllic beach life to locations otherwise thought unimaginable, to providing industrial solutions for closed-circuit cooling systems for thermal power plants and data-centers, among others. For more information, please visit www.crystal-lagoons.com, YouTube and follow us on LinkedIn.

