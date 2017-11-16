Michael Phelps Becomes Crystal Lagoons´ Official World Ambassador

- Business Wire
Water is not the only element decorated swimmer Michael Phelps and multinational water-innovation company Crystal Lagoons have in common.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005131/en/
Michael Phelps Becomes Crystal Lagoonsâ Official World Ambassador. (Photo: Business Wire)
As of today, Crystal Lagoons officially announced a strategic alliance with the greatest swimmer of all time, Michael Phelps. The common cause tying both together is the goal of bringing swimming and water sports activities to communities around the world via Crystal Lagoonsâ industry-leading technology that transforms ordinary landscapes into majestic crystal clear lagoons.
Fernando Fischmann, Founder of Crystal Lagoons, said that, âIt is a great honor for us to have a great sportsman like Michael Phelps coming on board, willing to invest his time in collaborating with the company. We believe crystal clear lagoons will help bring swimming and water sports into the 21st century. In addition to the wide range of water sports activities, crystal clear lagoons also provide an inclusive environment for social and leisure activities within a majestic, tropical setting.â
The concept of crystal clear lagoons has been well received and the company is actively engaged in more than 600 projects â in different development and negotiation stages â worldwide. In addition, Crystal Lagoons is developing a public access model with projects in countries including the United States, Thailand, Australia, Turkey, Argentina, and Chile.
About Crystal Lagoons
Crystal Lagoons is a multinational company, with U.S. headquarters in Miami, Florida, that has developed an innovative concept and technology, patented in 190 countries, allowing for the construction and maintenance of unlimited size bodies of water in crystal clear conditions at low cost. Crystal Lagoonsâ impressive turquoise waters are revolutionizing not only the real estate world but also water and energy production. Applications range from bringing idyllic beach life to locations otherwise thought unimaginable, to providing industrial solutions for closed-circuit cooling systems for thermal power plants and data-centers, among others. For more information, please visit www.crystal-lagoons.com, YouTube and follow us on LinkedIn.
Â
Â
Â
Â
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005131/en/
Dijo por activa y por pasiva que se tomaría el curso 17/18 para descansar, y así lo está haciendo. Pero Luis Enrique no quiere más que el …
McLaren Automotive vuelve a tener un concesionario en España tras desaparecer de Marbella. La forma británica ha anunciado …
A pesar de que el acuerdo llevaba ya tiempo fraguándose, el nombre de Idan Ofer salió a la palestra en la actualidad del Atlético de …
Las cámaras de seguridad de un McDonald's del estado de Maryland, en EEUU, han captado el momento en que una mujer se cuela por una …
El rapero canadiense Drake tuvo que interrumpir su concierto del pasado miércoles en Sídney, Australia, después de que observara desde el …
En un vestuario tan complicado como es del Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos se ha hecho con el poder. Un tesoro que para nada tiene que ver con el …
Zinedine Zidane, técnico del Real Madrid, defendió la buena relación entre dos de sus referentes, el capitán Sergio Ramos y el portugués …
La firma automovilística alemana Opel ha entregado en Madrid la primera de las 20 unidades del Grandland X que puso a la venta a través …
La Marina argentina ha confirmado que ha perdido la comunicación con su submarino militar 'San Juan', con al menos 40 tripulantes a bordo, y …
El Ferrari F2001 con el que el piloto alemán Michael Schumacher ganó el Gran Premio de Mónaco en 2001 ha sido subastado por la casa …
|
La herramienta para el ahorrador en Bolsa
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
Noticias más leidas
El Málaga Port, un hotel del futuro
Copyright 2006-2016, Editorial Ecoprensa, S.A. | Política de Privacidad | Aviso Legal | Política de cookies | Cloud Hosting en Acens