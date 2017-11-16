Visa Welcomes the Nigerian Women´s Bobsled Team to Team Visa for the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018

- Business Wire
Visa (NYSE:V) today announced the addition of three athletes who make up the Nigerian Womenâs Bobsled Team to Team Visa, currently training to become the first ever African representatives, men or women, to qualify for the Olympic Winter Games in the sport of Bobsled. Together, Bobsled pilot Seun Adigun, and brakemen Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga, combine their elite track backgrounds to chase their bobsled dreams.
Visa Welcomes the Nigerian Womenâs Bobsled Team to Team Visa for the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018. From left to right: brakeman Ngozi Onwumere, pilot Seun Adigun, and brakeman Akuoma Omeoga. (Photo: Business Wire)
Without access to proper training equipment or valuable ice time to perfect their skills, the members of the Nigerian Womenâs Bobsled Team started their journey on the snow-less grounds of Houston, Texas, in a wooden sled they nicknamed âThe Maeflower.â Once the team set their sights on the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, they established a crowdfunding website hoping to raise the much-needed funds to get to PyeongChang. Upon discovering the page, Visa was inspired by their story and determination to carve out a place in history and pledged to help solidify the teamâs trip to the Olympic Winter Games.
âWhen we first heard their story we recognized the collective spirit of these athletes as a perfect fit for Team Visa,â said Chris Curtin, chief brand and innovation marketing officer at Visa. âBy joining Team Visa, we hope to provide this group of determined athletes with a global stage to tell their story and inspire athletes all over the world to follow their dreams and never give up.â
The athleticism and determination of each member of the Nigerian Womenâs Bobsled Team is palpable, as they push to rewrite history in their sport:
âAlready the support and encouragement we have felt as part of Team Visa has been a dream come true,â said Seun Adigun, driver of the Nigerian Womenâs Bobsled Team. âWe are proud to be part of a team that shares our mission and has connected us with the resources we needed to reach our goal, and hopefully empower others to do the same.â
Since the program began in 2000, Team Visa has supported over 400 Olympic and Paralympic Athletes and hopefuls by providing them with the tools, resources and support they need to reach their highest potential, regardless of origin or background. Team Visa features a diverse group of Olympic and Paralympic athletes who embody our core values â acceptance, partnership and innovation â and was cultivated with the global reach of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in mind.
The women of the Nigerian Womenâs Bobsled Team joins Team Visaâs diverse roster of athletes, which includes: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA), Chloe Kim (USA), Gus Kenworthy (USA), Hilary Knight (USA), Oksana Masters (USA), Mark McMorris (Canada), Lee Sang-Hwa (South Korea), Kamil Stoch (Poland) and others.
About Visa Inc.
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is the worldâs leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The companyâs relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visitÂ usa.visa.com/aboutvisa,Â visacorporate.tumblr.comÂ andÂ @VisaNews.
Â
