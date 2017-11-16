330 43

Our Telekom to Roll Out First 4G/LTE Network and High-Speed Broadbandin Solomon Islands with SES Networks

Solomon Telekom Company Limited, trading under the name Our Telekom, is boosting its capacity with SES Networks to support the launch of its upcoming 4G/LTE network across the Solomon Islands archipelago.

SES announced that Our Telekom, the leading operator in the Solomon Islands and Oceania region, is upgrading fibre-like high throughput capacity again on the O3b Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite fleet to roll out a suite of 4G/LTE services for consumers and businesses this year, in response to rapidly rising data consumption by subscribers. The Solomon Islands government (SIG) is also a chief beneficiary of this significant capacity expansion with SES Networks, which will support Our Telekomâs efficient delivery of high-speed, reliable broadband for critical internet services to the SIGâs offices in the capital, Honiara.

The increased bandwidth further improves connectivity speeds for Our Telekomâs customers, who already enjoy fibre-like services due to the low latency and high throughout offered by the O3b MEO satellites. Since 2015, Our Telekom has relied on SES Networks for their primary off-island connectivity. The telco company has since upgraded its bandwidth six times by a total of 376% to meet fast-growing demand.

Loyley Ngira, CEO at Our Telekom, said, âThe broadband connectivity enabled by SES Networks on the low latency O3b MEO constellation has had a profound and transformative impact throughout the country. Our customers, whether residents, businesses, universities or government, have readily embraced Our Telekomâs connectivity services. This significant capacity upgrade with SES will be instrumental for our 4G/LTE network roll-out, to provide even faster, dramatically improved connectivity all across the Islands.â

âOur Telekom has been extremely successful in embracing new technologies. SES Networks has been their partner in the evolution from 2G to 3G to 4G. This capacity expansion will significantly enhance their already robust network and help them to usher in the next phase of connectivity for the Solomon Islands. Connectivity is an important economic enabler, and we are thrilled to continue supporting Our Telekomâs growth, connecting consumers and businesses in Solomon Islands to new opportunities,â said Imran Malik, Vice President, Fixed Data, and Asia-Pacific at SES Networks.

