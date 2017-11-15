Macrogen Corp.´s Clinical NGS Laboratory Receives CAP Accreditation

- Business Wire
Macrogen Corp. (www.macrogenlab.com) announces that its Clinical Lab that provides clinical NGS services has been awarded accreditation by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAPâs Accreditation Programs.
âMacrogen demonstrates leadership, innovation, and a passionate commitment to standards of excellence while providing the highest quality services, ultimately for patients,â said Bharati Jhaveri, MD, FCAP, chair of the CAPâs Council on Accreditation. âThe CAP congratulates Macrogen Corp. on its recent CAP Accreditation.â
The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal-to or more-stringent-than the governmentâs own inspection program.
During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratoryâs records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.
The facilityâs director, Carlos Ruiz, MD, FCAP, was advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided.
âWe are very proud at Macrogen Clinical Laboratory to be a CAP Accredited laboratory in Genomic Sequencing,â said Dr. Ruiz, âThe future is exciting in finding ways to improve and enhance Clinical applications utilizing whole genome and whole exome sequencing.â
About Macrogen Corp.
Macrogen Corp. (Rockville, MD), established in 2005, also shares two decades of experience of Macrogen Inc. (KOSDAQ:038290) (Seoul, Korea) in top-quality genomic sequencing and analysis. Macrogen is continually expanding both globally and with the services that it provides, including the launching of CLIA-certified services in 2012. Macrogen adapts to the fast evolving genomics field by being the first to acquire new technologies and certifications. For more information, please visit http://www.macrogenlab.com
About the College of American Pathologists
As the worldâs largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, read the CAP Annual Report at cap.org.
