Together for Safer Roads Launches Global Program to Support Entrepreneurs Driven to Save Lives

Today at the NYC 4th Annual Vision Zero Fleets Safety Forum, Together for Safer Roads (TSR) launched its Global Entrepreneur Program (GEP). Through the GEP, TSR is connecting early-stage companies with road safety experts at multinational corporations and universities to reimagine solutions that reduce crashes and fatalities on the worldâs roads. Three companies â HAAS Alert, Ouster, and Zendrive â were chosen as the charter members of the program.
As a connector for global-minded companies and private sector influencers, TSR and the GEP will encourage early-stage companies to advance innovative solutions that improve road safety, becoming an important accelerator for their growth and the social impact they have. The companies will work with TSR for approximately six months and be granted associate membership status in the global road safety coalition.
âTSR is excited to mentor these promising companies â channeling their fresh thinking and tapping into their positive energy to address road safety challenges,â said David Braunstein, president of TSR. âTogether, with our global members and our partners in the public sector, early-stage companies can help make the worldâs roads safer for everyone.â
TSRâs influential members and experts provide an entryway for younger companies to access top-tier networks of the most experienced minds in road safety. The program enables companies to:
âThe private sector has a critical role to play in driving the conversation around fleet management and safety technologies,â said Keith Kerman, chief fleet officer for New York City. âAs a partner of TSR, we look forward to seeing how this collaboration unfolds to foster the development of innovative solutions that protect fleets and surrounding vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians.â
TSRâs three GEP charter members are:
HAAS Alert
HAAS Alert is a Cellular V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) Safety Cloudâ¢ and smart communities data service provider keeping emergency crews, drivers, and the public safe through R2Vâ¢ (Responder-to-Vehicle) communication that alerts motorists in real-time when emergency responders are in the vicinity or en route to a call. Drivers and emergency crews use the information to avoid collisions and reduce traffic delays. The company is currently working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on advanced solutions and has support from leading safety organizations including NSC (National Safety Council), FAMA (Fire Apparatus ManufacturersÂ´ Association), FEMSA (Fire and Emergency Manufacturers and Services Association), and NFPA (National Fire Protection Association).
âKeeping motorists and emergency personnel safe on the roads is central to our mission,â said Cory Hohs, chief executive officer of HAAS Alert. âThe technology is making a difference, and our impact will only become greater through participation with TSRâs Global Entrepreneur Program, which aligns with our shared goals of saving lives.â
Ouster
Ouster has developed a collision avoidance technology called FleetGuideÂ designed to maximize safety and productivity in fleets. The system is enabled by new automotive LIDAR (3D sensor) design enablingÂ significant performance improvements while reducing cost by >50x versus todayâs state-of-the-art LIDAR â enabling performant and economic applications in safety. The sensors detect oncoming vehicles, pedestrians,Â cyclists, and other safety threats outside of commercial vehicles, and alert drivers to avoid them with real-time warnings and driver retraining.
âOusterâs FleetGuide technology works to protect commercial vehicles and those that surround them with next-generation fleet collision avoidance technology,â said Angus Pacala, co-founder and chief executive officer of Ouster. âBeing able to tap into TSRâs member company expertise shows the potential we have to implement our technology in commercial vehicles on a larger scale, and we are excited to have been selected to accelerate our safety impact.â
Zendrive
Zendrive uses mobile phone data and machine learning to identify high-risk driver behavior before a crash occurs. Utilizing the sensors in smartphones, the behavioral data provides actionable insights that improve safety for passengers and drivers worldwide. Zendrive has measured more than 45 billion miles of driving behavior.
âZendrive has greatly enjoyed collaborating with TSR on its Safer Roads Challenge project in Atlanta, GA, where we assisted in collecting and analyzing road user data to understand key risk factors for road collisions,â said Jonathan Matus, chief executive officer and co-founder of Zendrive. âWe are excited to see how our partnership can expand within the GEP.â
Interested in participating in the GEP? Contact TSR at info@togetherforsaferroads.org to learn more and complete a request for information.
About Together for Safer Roads
Together for Safer Roads (TSR) is an innovative coalition that brings together global private sector companies, across industries, to collaborate on improving road safety and reducing deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes globally. TSR brings together membersâ best practices, global networks, data, and technical expertise to focus on five areas that will make the greatest impact globally and within local communities. These focus areas align with the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safetyâs Five Pillars by developing programs to address issues in road safety management, safer roads and mobility, safer vehicles, safer road users, and post-crash response. TSRâs current members include AB InBev, Abertis, AIG, AT&T, CalAmp, Ericsson, GM, IBM, iHeartMedia, Octo Telematics, PepsiCo, Republic Services, Ryder, UPS, and Walmart. Learn more atÂ www.togetherforsaferroads.org. Connect with us onÂ Facebook,Â LinkedIn,Â Twitter, andÂ YouTube.
Â
